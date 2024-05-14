Taylor Swift's Surprise Collaboration With Gracie Abrams Revealed

Instagram Music

The 'All Too Well' hitmaker has been working with the 'I Know It Won't Work' songstress for a collaborative track, which will be featured on the latter's forthcoming record.

AceShowbiz - Gracie Abrams has joined forces with Taylor Swift to create a new song. The "I Know It Won't Work" singer revealed that she worked with the "All Too Well" hitmaker to write "us", a track from her new album titled "The Secret of Us".

On Monday, May 13, the 24-year-old singer/songwriter unveiled the tracklist of the upcoming record. She made use of her Instagram page to upload a photo featuring a list of thirteen songs that will be featured in the set. Among the songs is "us", which she created with the 34-year-old Grammy winner.

Aside from the collaborative track with Taylor, "The Secret of Us" features "Felt Good About You", "Risk", "Blowing Smoke", "I Love You, I'm Sorry", "Let It Happen", "Tough Love" and "I Knew It, I Know You". The forthcoming album will also include "Gave You I Gave You I", "Normal Thing", "Good Luck Charlie", "Free Now" as well as "Close to You".

Along with the tracklist, Gracie reminded social media users that the new record will be released in less than two months. She wrote in the caption of the post, "JUNE 21 screaming so loud," adding a slew of yellow heart emojis.

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with positive online responses from Instagram users. In the comments section, one in particular voiced their excitement for the joint track, "a TRACK FIVE WITH TAYLOR SWIFT????? I AM SCARED." The comment later received more than 14,000 likes.

Similarly, another exclaimed, "OMG. the 13 in the risk video, the 'us' book in fortnight. y'all are TEW MUCH." A third wrote, "TAYGRACIE IM NOT BEING NORMAL AB THIS." A fourth added, "LETS HEAR IT FOR THE TAYGRACIE GIRLS."

The revelation came around two weeks after Gracie announced the album. On April 28, she wrote via Instagram, "THE SECRET OF US. the album that I made with some of my favorite people (!!!!!!!!!!) is yours JUNE 21 and the first single RISK comes out on MAY 1!"

"We had real, true fun writing this album," the "Block Me Out" singer continued. "There were also the occasional tears. Audrey and I wrote Risk on our couch at home. Aaron produced the shit out of it. Abby shot the cover. The music is yours in basically five seconds and we cannot wait. I. Love. You."