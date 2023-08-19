Stephen A. Smith Praises 'Sensational' Taylor Swift After Attending 'The Best Concert' of His Life

Cover Images/Instagram/KOI SOJER Music

The 'General Hospital' star deems the 'All Too Well' hitmaker's show 'the best concert' of his life after paying $2,000 per ticket for him, his teenage daughter and her friends.

Aug 19, 2023

AceShowbiz - Stephen A. Smith has showered "sensational" Taylor Swift with praise. After attending one of the "All Too Well" hitmaker's concerts during her "Eras Tour", the "General Hospital" star admitted that it was "the best concert" of his life.

The 55-year-old shared his thoughts on the 33-year-old singer and her world tour on "The Stephen A. Smith Show". "That's the best concert I've ever been to in my life," he first exclaimed in the Friday, August 18 episode of the radio show. "Excuse my language but that s**t was off the chain."

On the reason why, Stephen described, "Taylor Swift brought the damn house down. I was jamming to Taylor Swift. She was sensational." He went on to say, "Ladies and gentlemen, I'd pay to see her again. Taylor Swift is a performer. She was a superstar that night. And I just have to take a moment to give her some love. That girl is special."

In the same episode, the TV personality also revealed that he paid a huge amount of money to watch the show. "As we all know, I have two daughters. Much to my chagrin, they're teenagers," he recalled. "Basically a nightmarish period of time for daddies. I'm here to confirm that can be true at times, although I'm madly in love with them."

"So, the reason why it's a nightmare is because you have to understand that teenagers have friends. And so when your dad is perceived as having money - even though I would make an argument that there's plenty of their parents that have a lot more - and you have daughters that open their mouths and promises them that daddy is going to get them tickets," he elaborated. "Those damn things were $2,000 apiece. Two times ten is $20,000!"

Not stopping there, Stephen also gushed over Taylor on his Instagram account. The sports journalist unleashed a short clip of him talking about the singer and her show that he attended. Along with the footage, he penned in the caption, "Folks…this may surprise you…from me…but Taylor Swift is the greatest."

It did not take long for the post to be flooded with online responses. In the comments section of the post, one Instagram user complimented him by writing, "Going to a Taylor Swift concert with your daughters is another reason you the goat. My man!!" Another joined in, "You rock Stephen A you just rock! And your daughters will never forget it. Great job!"

