Taylor Swift's New Trademark 'Female Rage: The Musical' Sparks Curiosity

In a bold move that has both delighted fans and raised eyebrows, the 'All Too Well' hitmaker files trademark for 'Female Rage: The Musical', hinting at a new direction in her celebrated 'Eras Tour'.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift, the 34-year-old pop sensation known for her knack for capturing the zeitgeist, has once again made headlines with her latest endeavor, "Female Rage: The Musical". This intriguing title, coined by Swift herself, refers to the newly-added section of her "Eras Tour", dedicated to her 11th studio album, "Tortured Poets Department".

Swift's move to file a trademark application for the phrase through her limited liability company, TAS Rights Management, has sparked widespread speculation and excitement regarding her future projects, including potential musical recordings, video recordings, merchandise and even a full-blown musical adaptation.

The addition of "Female Rage: The Musical" to the "Eras Tour" was announced amidst Swift's blockbuster European leg, which has already grossed $1.039 billion and is slated to visit Sweden's Friends Arena in Stockholm next. This remarkable expansion of the tour features seven brand new songs, rumored to be inspired by her brief romance with Matty Healy, The 1975 frontman, alongside dazzling costume changes, choreography, a Hollywood sign backdrop and a large UFO set piece.

Critics and fans alike are pondering the significance of this venture, with some questioning the choice of "female rage" as a thematic cornerstone, given Swift's generally apolitical stance. Nonetheless, Swift's avid supporters have created merchandise sporting the phrase, eagerly adopting it as a rallying cry for the latest phase of the "Eras Tour". This tour, which already has a nearly two-year-long timeline, promises to be an unforgettable spectacle, blending Swift's musical prowess with her flair for dramatic storytelling.