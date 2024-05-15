Cardi B Lashes Out at Fans for Pushing Her to Announce New Album: 'Worst Fanbase Ever'

Instagram Music

A time meant for celebration has turned sour for Cardi B as she grapples with fan pressure and announces that her long-awaited sophomore album will not be released this year.

AceShowbiz - Despite being honored by Spotify for having four songs with over a billion streams, Cardi B's recent moments of joy have been overshadowed by mounting expectations from her fanbase. Cardi B was awarded silver plaques for tracks like "WAP", "Girls Like You" (with Maroon 5), "I Like It" (with Bad Bunny and J Balvin), and "Taki Taki" (with Selena Gomez, Ozuna, & DJ Snake).

"Wooow FOUR songs that hit the billion mark on Spotify!! Women lie, men lie...numbers don't," she wrote. "I'm so excited to put out new music and reach even more milestones. Thank you everyone for listening, it really means a lot...can't wait for you to see and hear what's next."

However, speculation and criticism regarding her highly anticipated sophomore album's release cast a pall over the celebratory mood. Fans took to social media demanding an album announcement, with some expressing frustration over the delay. "No but just announce the album...let's not talk about rollouts either," one user tweeted.

Social media personality KenBarbie defended Cardi B, explaining that she has been communicative with her fans regarding her delays. Cardi B reacted, "Exactly and I tell myself this all the time... and I hate that I fall back and start interacting again and it bites me in the *ss…anyway NO album this year I don't care I'm relaxing this year… Dropping these features I already committed to and traveling and enjoying my summer."

Doubling down in another response to a critic, she wrote, "YEUP ITS NOT DONE CAUSE THERE IS NO ALBUM…Congrats you won a prize for your answer …here's your prize [middle finger emoji]."

When a fan suggested her mood swings might be because she's pregnant again, Cardi shut that rumor down and slammed her fanbase, saying, "Ain't no hormones at all a b*tch ain't pregnant y'all just ruined everything for me. Even when I drop music yall ruin everything... WORST FANBASE EVER."

"Even when I drop music y'all ruin everything...WORST FANBASE EVER...I remember crying to Ken cause I felt like I did something wrong when I dropped 'Enough' cause y'all was complaining it wasn't on Today's Top Hits," Cardi shared.

Given the ongoing tension with her supporters and the significant pressure she's been under, Cardi's latest statements underline a need for balance between fan expectations and artist well-being. As she navigates this challenging landscape, Cardi B's focus remains on taking care of herself and delivering the quality of music her fans expect, albeit at her own pace.