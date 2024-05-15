Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Engaged in Karaoke Battle Following Son RZA's 2nd Birthday

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

Riri and her rapper beau transformed New York City into a playground of joy as they celebrated their older son's second birthday with family, friends, and some unforgettable moments.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna and A$AP Rocky didn't stop the music after ringing in their son RZA's second birthday over the weekend! The A-list duo had an after-party with their adult friends and family at 161 Lafayette Bar in New York City, where they indulged in some friendly competition. In videos shared by Rocky's sister, Erica B, it was boys vs. girls as the groups took turns having a karaoke competition.

In videos shared via Erica's Instagram Story on Monday, May 13, Rocky and a group of friends delivered hip-hop hits by C-Murder and Chief Keef. Erica and the ladies, including Rihanna and Tiffany Haddish, took the next round by singing Mary J. Blige and SWV.

In another video, Rihanna proudly called A$AP Rocky her "baby daddy" and playfully asked for the camera to be turned off when Rocky began to fumble over the lyrics. "Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were here the other night. It was a pretty typical night, everyone had a great time singing and drinking. It was nothing but love all night," a source told ET.

Rihanna and Rocky's parents' night out came after they were joined by family and friends on Saturday for a private birthday party for their son, RZA, hosted at Color Factory in New York City. RZA's bash featured ball pits, slides, and personalized decorations, including cutouts of his face and a banner that read, "RZA's 2nd Birthday." Also in attendance was Rihanna and Rocky's 9-month-old son, Riot.

The celebrations didn't come without their lighthearted drama. As Rocky and Rihanna left the Color Factory, having spent the night there for their son RZA's second birthday party, they paused to sign autographs for some of their die-hard fans. In footage captured by photographer Cesar Pena, Rihanna and Rocky were happy to accommodate requests for signatures.

However, one such admirer went a little too far. An unnamed man offered a white rose for Rihanna. "Rih, Happy Mother's Day, sweetheart," he said. "Don't be romantic to my girl like that!" responded Rocky.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, first got together in late 2019. The couple welcomed their first son, RZA, in 2022 and their second son, Riot, in August 2023. The "Umbrella" songstress has also found inspiration in her kids, channeling her creativity into brand collaborations such as FENTY x PUMA.

"My inspiration for design has been -- I've gotten the opportunity to start that with Puma, designing kids' shoes through the Avantis and now we're doing the Creepers," she said in an interview with ET.

And as they celebrated RZA's birthday with an elaborate party and spontaneous after-party, it's clear that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are dedicated to making every family moment count. "Rihanna adores being a mom and loves parenting with A$AP by her side. They have a good routine with their parenting styles and make sure both children feel loved and cared for. They also bring out the best in each other with their own unique qualities and shared passions in their relationship," the source added.