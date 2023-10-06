 

Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer

Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer
Instagram
Celebrity

The jersey donned by the NFL quarterback at his last game when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced off the Dallas Cowboys in January is expected to be auctioned off.

  • Oct 6, 2023

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady's final NFL jersey is listed for auction. The 46-year-old former sports star confirmed his retirement earlier this year, and his final jersey will go under the hammer ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix in Las Vegas in November.

"There are only a few athletes who are universally accepted as the greatest in their sport, Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, Wayne Gretzky, Babe Ruth. For the National Football League, it's Tom Brady," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's Head of Streetwear and Modern Collectables, said.

"Worn at the very last game of his tenured career, this historic shirt is a tangible reminder of Brady's unparalleled legacy, and as such, is arguably the most coveted NFL jersey to ever come to auction."

  Editors' Pick

Tom's game-worn jersey will be offered at an estimated $1.5 million to 2.5 million. The Super Bowl-winning star wore the jersey in January at Raymond James Stadium when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were defeated by the Dallas Cowboys.

Tom first announced his retirement in 2022, before he confirmed a dramatic U-turn. But earlier this year, the sports icon insisted that he was retiring "for good."

Tom - who was married to Gisele Bundchen between 2009 and 2022 - said in a social media video, "Good morning guys, I will get to the point right away. I am retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I would just press record and let you guys know first."

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year. Really thank you guys so much, to every single one of you for supporting me. My family, my friends, my teammates, my competitors, I could go on forever, there is too many. Thank you guys for letting me live my absolute dream and I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues

Emma Stone Says Starring in Silent Movie Is Her 'Favorite Thing' Following Her Quiet Role in 'Bleat'
Related Posts
Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Tom Brady and Rumored Ex-Fling Kim Kardashian Get Into Flirty Bidding War at Charity Event

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Feels 'Very Fit' After Shedding 10 Pounds Post-Retirement

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tom Brady Reacts to Idea of Replacing Injured Aaron Rodgers on Jets

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Tom Brady Goes on Dates With Other Women Amid Irina Shayk Romance Rumors

Latest News
Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tyrese Gibson Mourns Sudden Death of Sister Shonta: 'I've Lost So Many People Over the Years'

Emma Stone Says Starring in Silent Movie Is Her 'Favorite Thing' Following Her Quiet Role in 'Bleat'
  • Oct 06, 2023

Emma Stone Says Starring in Silent Movie Is Her 'Favorite Thing' Following Her Quiet Role in 'Bleat'

Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer
  • Oct 06, 2023

Tom Brady's Final NFL Jersey to Go Under the Hammer

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage
  • Oct 06, 2023

Sexyy Red Insists She Wasn't the One Who Leaked Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Yachty Admits His Tattoos 'Suck' After Being Ridiculed by Fans
  • Oct 06, 2023

Lil Yachty Admits His Tattoos 'Suck' After Being Ridiculed by Fans

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues
  • Oct 06, 2023

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues

Most Read
Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
Celebrity

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Katharine McPhee Pokes Fun at Herself After Accidentally Cooking Her Son's iPad in the Oven

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Sexyy Red Leaves People Disgusted After Leaking Her Own Explicit Footage

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Sexyy Red Shows Love for Donald Trump, Wants Him Back to Office

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Blac Chyna Swears Off Going Back to Adult Platform Due to Her Children

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout