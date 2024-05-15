'Spider-Man Noir' Live-Action Series Confirmed With Nicolas Cage in Lead Role

Cover Images/Darla Khazei TV

In an exciting development, Nicolas Cage is set to bring Spider-Man Noir to life in a new gritty and enthralling live-action series, becoming the latest addition to the Marvel universe.

AceShowbiz - On Tuesday, May 14, MGM and Prime Video announced at its upfront presentation that they've ordered a live-action "Spider-Man Noir" series starring Nicolas Cage. This marks a significant return for Cage, who lent his voice to the monochromatic and extra-dramatic webslinger in the 2018 animated hit, "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".

"Noir" centers around a down-on-his-luck private investigator living in 1930s New York City who must confront his past in order to protect the city's future as its only superhero. Spider-Noir previously gave a glimpse into life in his universe in Into the Spider-Verse, revealing, "It's 1933 and I'm a private eye. I like to drink egg creams and I like to fight Nazis. A lot."

The creative team behind the series includes some heavy hitters. Oren Uziel ("The Lost City", "22 Jump Street") and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel's "The Punisher", "Shantaram") will serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

They developed the series alongside Spider-Verse producers Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal, who will also serve as executive producers. Directed and executive produced by Harry Bradbeer ("Fleabag", "Killing Eve") for the series' first two episodes, "Noir" is set to bring a new depth to the Marvel universe on Prime Video.

Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Television Vernon Sanders expressed his excitement, stating, "Expanding the Marvel universe with Noir is a uniquely special opportunity and we are honored to bring this series to our global Prime Video customers."

"The extremely talented Nicolas Cage is an ideal choice for our new superhero and the accomplished producing team with Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, Amy Pascal, and the incredible team at Sony is dedicated to expanding this franchise in the most authentic way."

Katherine Pope, Sony Pictures Television Studios president, added that they were "absolutely thrilled to have Nicolas Cage starring in this series!" She continued, "No one else could bring such pathos, pain, and heart to this singular character."

"Along with our brilliant producers and partners at Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, we couldn't ask for a better team to explore this reimagining of such an iconic character in Sony's Universe of Marvel Characters."

The release date for "Noir" has not been announced yet, but the series will debut domestically on MGM+ and globally on Prime Video. With this exciting new direction, Spider-Man fans can prepare for a fresh, darker take on one of Marvel's most beloved characters, brought to life by the incomparable Nicolas Cage.