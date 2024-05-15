Tom Brady Regrets Affecting His Kids With Roast, Kim Kardashian Approves of Nikki Glaser's Punchline

Instagram Celebrity

While Tom Brady rules out another roast as he hates that some of the Netflix jokes have affected his family, Kim Kardashian loves the ones that targeted her.

AceShowbiz - The seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady, recently opened up about his experience with "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady" during an appearance on "The Pivot Podcast" with Ryan Clark, Fred Taylor, and Channing Crowder. He shared the highs and lows of the event, particularly how it affected his loved ones.

"I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn't like the way that it affected my kids," Brady said. He has three children - son, Benjamin, 14, and daughter, Vivian, 11, with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and son, Jack, 16, with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

"It's the hardest part about the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize I wouldn't do that again because of the way it affected the people that I care about the most."

The roast touched upon sensitive areas like Brady's failed marriage with Bundchen and her new relationship with Joaquim Valente, leaving Bundchen reportedly "upset and hurt." It also targeted his past romance with Moynahan, the mother of his eldest child. Moynahan seemingly hit back in a cryptic post following the roast.

Despite the challenging moments, Brady found a silver lining in his ordeal. "I loved laughing in the locker room. Let's do more of that and love each other and, c'mon man, celebrate other people's success. That to me gives everyone a lot of hope," he emphasized.

On the same roast night, another notable name made waves. Comedian Nikki Glaser received high praise from none other than Kim Kardashian. During the "Here to Help" podcast, Glaser shared how Kardashian slid into her DMs to commend her performance. Kardashian wrote, "You - capitalized - killed it. I don't know how you do this it's abuse lol." Glaser was equally effusive in her reply, lauding Kardashian's skills during her "Saturday Night Live" monologue.

Such interactions underscore the camaraderie and mutual respect among celebrities, even in the face of potentially challenging experiences. Brady, who has used comedy as an outlet during turbulent times - like the "Deflategate" controversy in 2015-2016 - now sees his roast experience as a learning curve, especially in his role as a parent.

"I'm gonna be a better parent as I go forward because of it and at the same time I'm happy everyone who was there had a lot of fun," he concluded. The event, while contentious for his personal life, ultimately reinforced Brady's belief in the power of humor and support from friends, including a check-in message from David Beckham following the roast.