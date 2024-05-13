Tom Brady Looks Happy in New Video After Apologizing to Gisele Bundchen for Netflix Roast

Instagram/Cover Images Celebrity

After it was reported that he apologized to his ex-wife for offensive jokes at the roast, the retired NFL player appears in good spirits while supporting his team during a boat race.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady appeared to have had a blast during a recent outing in Italy. The retired NFL player looked happy in a new video after it was reported that he apologized to Gisele Bundchen for his Netflix roast.

On Sunday, May 12, the former football star made use of his Instagram page to upload a video from a boat race in the European country. In the clip, it could be seen that he made an appearance in Venice to show his support for his electric boat racing team during the race day at the Grand Canal.

Tom, who became a part-owner of the team in 2023, was documented greeting and embracing his team members one by one as he flashed his radiant big smile. Near the end of the footage, he and his team members were filmed celebrating together after winning the race.

For the special occasion on the sunny day, Tom opted to wear a casual ensemble. He sported a white tee under a long-sleeved black top, which came with "TEAM BRADY" graphics on it. He also wore a pair of long black pants and covered his eyes from the harsh direct sunlight with a pair of matching sunglasses.

Along with the video, Tom, who used to play as quarterback for Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wrote in the caption of the post, "This team. This feeling. What a weekend #E1Series #TeamBrady #TB12 #Motorsport," adding a bicep emoji.

The video came a few days after it was reported that Tom reached out to Gisele following his offensive Netflix roast. After being the guest of honor during Netflix's live special, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady", he allegedly apologized to his former wife for jokes that "offended" her.

Speaking to Us Weekly on May 8, a source revealed, "Tom did reach out to Gisele to apologize to her." The source added, "Gisele and Tom had a 'no disparaging remarks' rule when it came to speaking about each other or their marriage and divorce. She is definitely offended and upset about the comments made at the roast."