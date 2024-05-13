Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bundchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Netflix Roast

INSTAR IMAGES/Cover Images/CNP Celebrity

In a heartfelt turn of events, celebrated NFL star Tom Brady shifts the narrative following a controversial roast, spotlighting the remarkable women shaping his world.

AceShowbiz - In the wake of playful jabs turned sour at his Netflix special, "The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady," the famed quarterback made a touching tribute to the mothers of his children on Instagram, heralding a potential turning point amidst recent controversies.

Among the celebrated were Gisele Bundchen, his ex-wife, Bridget Moynahan, the mother of his first child, and Galynn Brady, his own mother, shining a light on their strength and compassion. This tribute, marking Mother's Day, came at a crucial time, possibly signaling Brady's intent to mend fences and redirect the conversation towards positive acknowledgment.

The Netflix roast, which saw comedians and former teammates poking fun at Brady's expense, particularly targeting his marriage and personal life involving Bundchen and Moynahan, left a bitter taste. Moynahan clapped back with a cryptic post seemingly taking a dig at Brady. Bundchen was also said to reportedly be disappointed by the insensitive jokes.

Bundchen, for her part, chose Mother's Day to honor her late mother, sharing her emotions and memories, underlining the significance of maternal bonds and the void left by her mother's passing.

Brady's Instagram post did not shy away from the recent past, instead opting for a mature and gracious acknowledgment of the critical roles these women have played in his life. By publicly honoring the mothers of his children, Brady showcased a side that fans and critics alike yearn for amidst celebrity disputes - a genuine appreciation for life's true cornerstones.

While the roast aimed for humour, the fallout highlighted the delicate balance public figures must navigate between their personal and public personas. Brady's gesture, however, represents a step towards reconciliation, not just with the women he honored but potentially with his public image.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I'm lucky to have in my life. None of this would be possible without your love [love emojis]," wrote Brady, a sentiment that resonates beyond the immediate context to underscore the universal significance of motherhood.

In an era where every action is scrutinized, Brady's move to publicly celebrate the mothers in his life acts as a poignant reminder of what truly matters, offering a narrative of love, respect, and gratitude that rises above fleeting controversies.