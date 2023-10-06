 

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues

Kim Kardashian Opens Up on Her Skin Issues
The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum reveals she has been hiding her acne with make-up and believes people would be 'shocked' to know that she has such issue.

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian believes the public would be "shocked" by the extent of her acne problems. The 42-year-old beauty has previously talked about her skin troubles, but Kim revealed that she manages to conceal it "really well" using make-up.

"It's [concealed] really well under make-up. But I've documented it. I think if people saw it they'd be really shocked to know that I had that experience," she told Refinery29.

Kim admits that her skin can be "really sensitive" and she's surprised that she's continued to struggle with acne into her 40s. The brunette beauty said, "I'm like, should I stop using oils if I have acne? Then realising, no, to stop using oil hasn't been helpful."

"It could be hormonal or a change in supplements. Every time I change the way that I eat or try different foods - I guess my skin has gotten really sensitive. It's been really interesting to try new products and figure out what works for different skin that I never thought I would experience in my 40s."

Kim also suffers from psoriasis, a skin disease that can cause itchy, scaly patches to appear. However, the reality star isn't entirely sure what triggers it and she's "given up on trying to figure it out."

Kim - who founded KKW Beauty, her own beauty brand, back in 2017 - explained, "I'm still very confused about my psoriasis and what triggers it. Sometimes I'll be completely stressed out and I'll be completely clear with my psoriasis. Sometimes I'll be zen as can be, not a care in the world, and my psoriasis will completely flare up. They say it should be the opposite. I've kind of given up on trying to figure it out."

