Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

When breaking his silence on his hospitalization, the 50-year-old Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper also shares a message to his online devotees by telling them not to 'take life for granted.'

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Krayzie Bone has spoken out for the first time since hospitalization. Sharing a photo of him from his hospital bed, the rapper Bone Thugs-N-Harmony revealed that he has fought for his life "literally for 9 days straight."

The 50-year-old, whose real name is Anthony Henderson, posted the picture on Instagram on Tuesday, October 3. In the snap, he could be seen flashing a peace sign at the camera while being surrounded by tubes and IVs in a hospital room.

Krayzie began his caption by writing, "Just fought for life 'Literally for 9 days straight. And I only won the battle this time because I know Jehovah God was with me every step of the way fighting for me." He then told his fans, "Never take life for granted enjoy it while have you have it! Thank you all for your thoughts and prayers trust me I needed every last one of them."

It was reported that Krayzie suffered from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease that commonly affects the lungs as well as lymph nodes. On September 22, the emcee checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital after coughing up blood, per sources via TMZ. Following several tests, he was told that there was a bleeding artery in one of his lungs. Doctors took immediate action with surgery.

According to the sources, Krayzie was put "in an induced coma" after the first procedure, hoping it would help the healing process and see improvement in his condition. However, his health issues were not resolved. Doctors required him to undergo a second surgery to stop the bleeding. During the hospitalization, he has been receiving direct support from his family members and is not allowed to be visited by others aside from his own family.

Krayzie's pals and fellow artists have shown their support to the spitter. One of them was his fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who wrote on Instagram Story, "Pray 4 Kray. Can't sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray."

Two days later, Layzie Bone unleashed a picture of the group's members wearing matching black-and-white ensembles. In the accompaniment of the post, he penned, "In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy."

