 

Layzie Bone Asks for Prayers Amid Krayzie Bone's 'Unexpected' Hospitalization

Amid his groupmate's hospitalization due to a respiratory issue, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper also asks for 'a moment of privacy' to focus on Krayzie Bone's recovery.

  • Sep 27, 2023

AceShowbiz - Layzie Bone has asked for prayers during his "challenging moment" amid Krayzie Bone's hospitalization. While his fellow hip-hop group member has been battling a respiratory issue, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper declared that the group needs "a moment of privacy" to focus on his groupmate's recovery.

The 49-year-old spitter broke his silence on Krayzie's hospitalization via Instagram on Tuesday, September 26. Along with a picture of the group's members wearing matching black-and-whte ensembles, he penned, "In this challenging moment, as the immediate and Bone thugs family rallies behind my brother, we humbly ask for a moment of privacy."

Layzie went on to explain, "Our family is facing the unexpected hospitalization of Krayzie Bone with strength, and your prayers are a beacon of hope." He further assured, "Soon, we'll share an update, but for now, let us come together and keep our love and thoughts focused on his recovery."

Near the end of the caption, Layzie did not forget to voice his appreciation to those who have shown their support to Krayzie. "Your support means the world to us, and we truly appreciate your understanding during this time," he concluded.

Layzie's statement came shortly after it was reported that Krayzie suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease which commonly affects the lungs as well as lymph nodes. On Friday, September 22, Krayzie checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital after coughing up blood, per sources via TMZ. Following several tests, he was told that there was a bleeding artery in one of his lungs. Doctors took immediate action with a surgery.

According to the sources, Krayzie was put "in an induced coma" after the first procedure, hoping it would help the healing process and see improvement on his condition. However, his health issues were not resolved. Doctors required him to undergo a second surgery to stop the bleeding. During the hospitalization, he has been receiving direct support from his family members and is not allowed to be visited by others aside from his own family.

Krayzie's pals and fellow artists have shown their support to the spitter. One of them was his fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone, who made use of Instagram Story to send his prayers. "Pray 4 Kray. Can't sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray," he penned in a since-deleted post that he uploaded on Sunday, September 24.

