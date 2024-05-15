DJ Akademiks Responds to Rape Lawsuit, Calls It 'Shakedown' Attempt

Facebook Celebrity

Going against his attorney's advice, the hip-hop pundit claims that he is defamed in the fake lawsuit that has already been debunked with CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

AceShowbiz - DJ Akademiks has spoken up after he was hit with a lawsuit alleging him of rape and defamation. Going against his attorney's advice, the Internet personality has denied the allegations brought against him by a woman named Fauziya "Ziya" Abashe.

On Tuesday, May 14, the hip-hop pundit took to Rumble livestream to address the lawsuit. "I'm going to go against my very high-priced attorney's advice today, but I'm still not going to say much," he said.

Trying not to share too much, he said, "My only comment should really be: Whatever this is will be handled in court. Just know, according to the law and according to the police and according to all sanctioning governing authorities, Akademiks is an innocent man who has not ever been charged with anything of the sort that has to do with any deviancy or anything like that, has never been charged, will never be charged. That's a fact."

Akademiks claimed that the situation was caught on video footage and the police have cleared him of all wrongdoing. He insinuated that Roc Nation and Tyrone Blackburn, who represents the alleged victim, are going after him. He additionally called the lawsuit "a shakedown," adding, "This is a money tree situation."

In the lawsuit filed in New Jersey Superior Court on Monday, Ziya alleged Akademiks, whose real name is Livingston Allen, and two unnamed "accomplices" drugged and raped her in July 2022. Ziya, described as a writer who lives in Pennsylvania, sued Akademiks and two John Does for sexual assault, negligent infliction of emotional distress and defamation.

Ziya's lawyer Tyrone said in a statement on Tuesday, "Litigation is always the last resort. After several unsuccessful attempts to resolve this case privately, Ms Abashe was left with no choice but to file. Mr. Allen's hubris will be his downfall."

As to why Akademiks believes that Roc Nation is hunting him, this may stem from his critical take on the Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez situation. The Texas femcee, who was shot in the feet by the Canadian rapper in July 2020, signed a management deal with Jay-Z's entertainment company in 2019.