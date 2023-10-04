Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram

Cover Images/KOI SOJER/John Rainford Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress shuts down feud rumors between her and the 'Levitating' hitmaker more than three months after she was caught unfollowing the latter and some other famous people on Instagram.

Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Dua Lipa. Having sparked feud rumors between the two by unfollowing the "Levitating" songstress on Instagram, the "Only Murders in the Building" star insisted that she did it accidentally.

The 31-year-old set the record straight in an interview with Fast Company, which was published on Tuesday, October 3. "It was an accident!" the former Disney darling stated. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!' "

Selena was caught unfollowing Dua in late June. At that time, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Rare Beauty founder had also clicked the unfollow button on the accounts of Zayn Malik, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid as well as Zendaya Coleman.

Selena did not quickly address the matter. However, on June 30, the "Single Soon" singer shared a sunny photo of herself wearing a flirty polka-dot and butterfly-printed Versace dress from Dua's La Vacanza collaboration. She paired it with the brand's Medusa Biggie oval sunglasses. In the caption, the singer/actress wrote, "A little Versace/Dua moment."

Selena's head-scratching social media moves arrived after romance rumors between her and Zayn emerged in March. At the time, a TikTok user claimed that her friend told her about Selena and Zayn's date.

"Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [cencored place] hand in hand, making out," the TikTok user asked her friend, who responded by saying that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

Additionally, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

You can share this post!