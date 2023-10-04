 

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram
Cover Images/KOI SOJER/John Rainford
Celebrity

The 'Only Murders in the Building' actress shuts down feud rumors between her and the 'Levitating' hitmaker more than three months after she was caught unfollowing the latter and some other famous people on Instagram.

  • Oct 4, 2023

AceShowbiz - Selena Gomez has made it clear that there is no bad blood between her and Dua Lipa. Having sparked feud rumors between the two by unfollowing the "Levitating" songstress on Instagram, the "Only Murders in the Building" star insisted that she did it accidentally.

The 31-year-old set the record straight in an interview with Fast Company, which was published on Tuesday, October 3. "It was an accident!" the former Disney darling stated. "I was just cleaning up some of my Instagram. Then somebody called me and was like, 'What happened with Dua?!' "

Selena was caught unfollowing Dua in late June. At that time, eagle-eyed fans also noticed that the Rare Beauty founder had also clicked the unfollow button on the accounts of Zayn Malik, his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid as well as Zendaya Coleman.

Selena did not quickly address the matter. However, on June 30, the "Single Soon" singer shared a sunny photo of herself wearing a flirty polka-dot and butterfly-printed Versace dress from Dua's La Vacanza collaboration. She paired it with the brand's Medusa Biggie oval sunglasses. In the caption, the singer/actress wrote, "A little Versace/Dua moment."

  Editors' Pick

Selena's head-scratching social media moves arrived after romance rumors between her and Zayn emerged in March. At the time, a TikTok user claimed that her friend told her about Selena and Zayn's date.

"Tell me how Selena Gomez and zayne just walked into [cencored place] hand in hand, making out," the TikTok user asked her friend, who responded by saying that she "seated" the rumored new couple.

Additionally, an eyewitness told Entertainment Tonight, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M." The source added, "They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'
Related Posts
Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Selena Gomez Suffers Little Fashion Mishap After Performing With Coldplay and H.E.R.

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Not Dining Together in Paris Despite Fan Frenzy

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Selena Gomez Seen Getting Cozy With Mystery Man After Saying She's Single

Latest News
Paul Young Engaged to Lorna Young 5 Years After Wife Grady Died of Cancer
  • Oct 04, 2023

Paul Young Engaged to Lorna Young 5 Years After Wife Grady Died of Cancer

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'
  • Oct 04, 2023

Krayzie Bone Shares Pic From Hospital Bed After Fighting for His Life for '9 Days Straight'

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Blames Justin Bieber Split for Her Social Media Blackout

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram
  • Oct 04, 2023

Selena Gomez Insists She Didn't Intentionally Unfollow Dua Lipa on Instagram

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules
  • Oct 04, 2023

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson Divorce Due to Demanding Work Schedules

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names
  • Oct 04, 2023

Matthew McConaughey Insists Wife 'Wasn't Wounded' Despite His Mom Calling Her Wrong Names

Most Read
Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections
Celebrity

Katie Price Stills Invites Her Ex to See Their Autistic Son Every Year Despite Repeated Rejections

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Pete Davidson's Rumored GF Madelyn Cline Locks Lips With Dove Cameron at Paris Fashion Week

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Tiffany Haddish Called Out for Her 'Cringe' Behavior at Jay-Z's Charity Event

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Patrick Stewart Horrified to Discover He's Shrinking With Age

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

Distraught-Looking Kyle Richards Comforted by Pals on Hike After Mauricio Umansky Confirmed Split

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

NBA Star Jimmy Butler Breaks Silence on Romance Rumors With Shakira

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Woman Claims to Be Pregnant With Antonio Brown's Baby, Leaks Explicit DMs

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Nicole Scherzinger Slams Companies for Trying to Buy Land Immediately After Hawaii Wildfires

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason

Beyonce Hides During Jay-Z's Casino Charity Event for This Reason