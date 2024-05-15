Diddy Shares Cryptic Message About the 'Truth' Amid Legal Drama

Cover Images/INSTARimages.com Celebrity

The 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper also doubles down on his message of 'love' while facing lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and under investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has come with an interesting message on his social media account amid his ongoing legal issues. The rapper has shared a cryptic post about the "truth" while he's currently fighting sexual assault allegations against him.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Bad Boy Records founder declared on his Instagram page, "Time tells truth." Accompanying the cryptic quote, he doubled down on his message of spreading "love" in the caption, adding several emojis, including a black heart.

Diddy captioned some of his recent posts with the same simple word, including his Monday post which featured him and all his seven kids, including his youngest one Love Combs. In the image, the 54-year-old went shirtless while joined by his children during a vacation at a tropical place.

They all stripped down to their swimming suits as they were sitting or lying on the sandy beach. Part of their bodies or their legs soaked in the shallow water as the soaked up the sun. Appearing in good spirits, they all flashed a smile while posing for the group photo.

Diddy and his kids also put on a united front during Mother's Day weekend. On Saturday, he stepped out for a family dinner with five of his seven children in Miami. He took his children, Quincy Combs, 32, Christian a.k.a. King Combs, 25, Chance Combs, 17, as well as twins Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, 17, for a dinner at the upscale restaurant Mr. Chow.

The embattled hip-hop mogul appeared relaxed and happy during the outing. In one of pictures from the group outing, the patriarch and his children were seen in the same vehicle. They all seemed in good spirits, flashing bright smiles and making goofy faces as they were pictured by paparazzi.