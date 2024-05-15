 
Diddy Shares Cryptic Message About the 'Truth' Amid Legal Drama
Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
Celebrity

The 'I'll Be Missing You' rapper also doubles down on his message of 'love' while facing lawsuits for alleged sexual assault and under investigation for alleged sex trafficking.

  • May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs has come with an interesting message on his social media account amid his ongoing legal issues. The rapper has shared a cryptic post about the "truth" while he's currently fighting sexual assault allegations against him.

On Tuesday, May 14, the Bad Boy Records founder declared on his Instagram page, "Time tells truth." Accompanying the cryptic quote, he doubled down on his message of spreading "love" in the caption, adding several emojis, including a black heart.

  Editors' Pick

Diddy captioned some of his recent posts with the same simple word, including his Monday post which featured him and all his seven kids, including his youngest one Love Combs. In the image, the 54-year-old went shirtless while joined by his children during a vacation at a tropical place.

They all stripped down to their swimming suits as they were sitting or lying on the sandy beach. Part of their bodies or their legs soaked in the shallow water as the soaked up the sun. Appearing in good spirits, they all flashed a smile while posing for the group photo.

Diddy and his kids also put on a united front during Mother's Day weekend. On Saturday, he stepped out for a family dinner with five of his seven children in Miami. He took his children, Quincy Combs, 32, Christian a.k.a. King Combs, 25, Chance Combs, 17, as well as twins Jessie James Combs and D'Lila Star Combs, 17, for a dinner at the upscale restaurant Mr. Chow.

The embattled hip-hop mogul appeared relaxed and happy during the outing. In one of pictures from the group outing, the patriarch and his children were seen in the same vehicle. They all seemed in good spirits, flashing bright smiles and making goofy faces as they were pictured by paparazzi.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Diddy Relaxing With All His Kids in New Pic Amid His Legal Issues

Diddy Steps Out for Family Dinner Amid Legal Drama, Pays Tribute to His Baby Mamas on Mother's Day

Diddy Steps Out for Family Dinner Amid Legal Drama, Pays Tribute to His Baby Mamas on Mother's Day

Diddy Files to Dismiss Jane Doe's Lawsuit, Shares Message About Showing Love

Diddy Files to Dismiss Jane Doe's Lawsuit, Shares Message About Showing Love

Russell Simmons Slams Diddy's Pals for Their Lack of Support Amid Downfall

Russell Simmons Slams Diddy's Pals for Their Lack of Support Amid Downfall

Latest News
The Last Voyage of the Demeter: A Thrilling Tale of Maritime Mystery and Horror
  • May 15, 2024

The Last Voyage of the Demeter: A Thrilling Tale of Maritime Mystery and Horror

Patrick Mahomes Drools Over Wife Brittany's Steamy Beach Photos
  • May 15, 2024

Patrick Mahomes Drools Over Wife Brittany's Steamy Beach Photos

Marvel Unveils Premiere Dates for 'Agatha All Along', 'Daredevil' and 'Ironheart'
  • May 15, 2024

Marvel Unveils Premiere Dates for 'Agatha All Along', 'Daredevil' and 'Ironheart'

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Slams Ozempic Abuse After Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Drug Use Confession
  • May 15, 2024

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Slams Ozempic Abuse After Kelly Clarkson's Weight Loss Drug Use Confession

Top 10 Bruno Mars Songs That Will Make You Dance All Night
  • May 15, 2024

Top 10 Bruno Mars Songs That Will Make You Dance All Night

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Solve Archewell Foundation Problems After Declared 'Delinquent'
  • May 15, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Solve Archewell Foundation Problems After Declared 'Delinquent'