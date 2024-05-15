Jimmy Kimmel Savagely Roasts Disney Leadership, 'Golden Bachelorette', 'Star Wars' and More

Instagram TV

Monologues can often be a formality, but Jimmy Kimmel took no prisoners as he dissected the current turmoil and absurdities within Disney and the broader entertainment industry.

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel's much-anticipated annual monologue at Disney's upfront presentation left no stone unturned. This year, the late-night host directed a scathing critique at CEO Bob Iger, Disney's new ventures like "The Golden Bachelor", the convoluted world of streaming bundles, and more.

True to form, Kimmel's sharp wit spared no one. Using humor to dissect troubling realities, he made biting remarks about Disney's recent activities. For instance, he lampooned the company's latest reality show installment, "Golden Bachelor is a key part of our strategy to steal CBS' viewers by putting them in a house together."

"We're now launching 'The Golden Bachelorette', a game show where you can win an old lady. Joan is our new Golden Bachelorette. She has four kids and two grandchildren. Are the grandkids ready to see grandma get raw-dogged in a jacuzzi?"

Kimmel didn't hold back on Disney's leadership either, "Bob Iger should be retired by now, he should be off on a yacht somewhere. Instead he's here pretending to be excited about a new season of Will-F**king-Trent. Bob tried to sell us last year, he put us up for sale, and as if that wasn't bad enough, no one wanted to buy us."

"No one was interested, Bob explained that he didn't mean he literally wanted to sell us, he was just testing the waters for Wall Street. You know, Bob, when people test the waters, they usually dip in a toe, they don't drown their children."

The comedian also skewered Disney's strategy of bundling streaming services, "We are bundling and while from the outside this may look like an act of desperation, from the inside. it also looks like that. We didn't want to bundle, we had to - like when you're freezing to death and it's so cold you have to get into a sleeping bag with your uncle so you don't die. That's us."

"You've seen our churn rates. This is it's not just churn. It's Chernobyl. Now finally our users can turn on their TV and get all the channels in one package for one price all supported by ads. We call it 'basic cable' and it's gonna blow your mind. We're consolidating. We are building one enormous ad-supported streaming pile of sh*t.”

And the hits kept coming, "[Disney+'s new show] The Acolyte is about a Jedi investigating crimes and the show is set during the High Republic-era of the Star Wars timeline - which means it takes place before The Phantom Menace and after I stopped giving a sh*t."

Through humor that cuts deep, Kimmel illuminated the strange and desperate state of play within the entertainment industry, making his annual monologue a must-watch for anyone interested in the business and cultural dynamics of today's media landscape.