Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber Expecting Baby No. 3

Instagram Celebrity

Country music star Brantley Gilbert and his wife, Amber Cochran Gilbert, have an incredible reason to celebrate this Mother's Day season as they are expecting their third child.

May 15, 2024

AceShowbiz - On Monday, May 13, the day after Mother's Day, Brantley Gilbert, 39, and Amber, 36, announced the joyous news in a heartwarming Instagram post. The "Bottoms Up" singer shared photos of the couple holding an ultrasound image of their upcoming baby alongside their two kids, daughter Braylen Hendrix, 4½, and son Barrett Hardy-Clay, 6½.

"How's this for a Mother's Day?" Brantley captioned the posts, creating a buzz among their fans and the country music community alike. Dude LETS GOOOO,” commented fellow country singer Bailey Zimmerman while Jason Aldean added, "Congrats buddy. So happy for yall."

The couple's announcement received an outpouring of congratulations from friends and fans. Brittany Kerr Aldean, Jason Aldean's wife, and Bunnie XO, Jelly Roll's wife, also sent their well wishes. This new addition to the Gilbert family is anticipated with great excitement.

Brantley Gilbert announces his wife is pregnant

Reflecting on their journey as parents, Brantley previously described the births of Braylen and Barrett as profound experiences. "It's such a blessing for us to welcome Braylen and both momma and baby girl are doing great," Brantley told PEOPLE in 2019. Similarly, he expressed being "speechless" during Barrett's birth in 2017.

As the couple prepares to welcome their third child, they are also approaching their ninth wedding anniversary. Last year, Brantley shared a heartfelt post celebrating eight years of marriage, highlighting the love and growth he and Amber have experienced together.

He wrote, "It's hard to believe I get to call this fire ass hot, rockstar mom my wife. We've been through, and been blessed with, so much in the last 8 years, and I can only imagine what God has in store for us and our family in the next 8… and after.”

Despite their bliss, Brantley has candidly shared his concerns about parenthood. In a 2022 interview with PEOPLE, he called parenting "one of the scariest things on the planet" and emphasized the pressure of getting it right.

He confessed to having "a bad habit of thinking that I know everything," but admitted that marriage and parenthood have taught him otherwise. "Especially when it comes to girls like my wife and daughter, I feel like those relationships are always evolving and changing," he said.

The excitement surrounding the upcoming addition to the Gilbert family is undeniable, and fans are eager to follow their journey. For those wanting to stay updated on their story and other compelling news, signing up for PEOPLE's newsletter comes highly recommended.