Krayzie Bone Needs Second Surgery Amid Hospitalization Due to Respiratory Issue

Instagram Celebrity

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper is set to go under the knife for the second time to stop internal artery bleeding in one of his lungs after the first one could not resolve the issue.

Sep 26, 2023

AceShowbiz - Krayzie Bone reportedly is fighting for his life amid his health problems. The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper is hospitalized in Los Angeles and is set to undergo a second surgery to fix his respiratory issue.

On Monday, September 25, sources who claimed to be close to the 50-year-old hip-hop artist spilled to TMZ that he will go under the knife for the second time to stop some internal bleeding in one of his lungs. However, his family members have not issued any statements about his condition yet. Meanwhile, his management allegedly asked "for his privacy."

The sources told the outlet that Krayzie decided to check himself up in a hospital in Los Angeles after he coughed up blood. Doctors conducted a number of tests and later found out that he suffers from sarcoidosis, an inflammatory disease which commonly affects the lungs as well as lymph nodes, and there was a bleeding artery in one of his lungs, prompting doctors to take an immediate action with first surgery.

Following the procedure, the spitter was put "in an induced coma" with hope to help the healing process and see improvement on his condition. However, the sources revealed that his health issues were not resolved. Doctors required him to undergo another surgery to stop the bleeding.

According to the insiders, Krayzie is accompanied and is receiving direct support from his family members. He could not be visited by others aside from his own family. In the meantime, his team is reportedly setting up a meeting on Monday to track updates on his condition.

In the wake of Krayzie s health problems, a number of his pals and fellow artists have shown their support. His fellow Bone Thugs-N-Harmony member Bizzy Bone made use of Instagram Story to send his well wishes for Krayzie. In a since-deleted snap that he uploaded on Sunday, September 24, he penned, "Pray 4 Kray. Can't sleep. Sometimes you just gotta pray." He also reposted prayers from fans on his Instagram page.

Aside from Bizzy, other famous stars have sent their prayers via social media. Among them were actor Andrew Barber, NBA star LeBron James, rapper Kid Cudi and spitter Juicy J. In addition, DJ Paul encouraged others to send their prayers by writing via Instagram, "Please Pray For My Brother Kray!!!!!! We was just in the lab Wednesday recording, having fun and drinking his new IPA. This is unbelievable. Prayers for @krayzie_bone."

You can share this post!