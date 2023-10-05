 

Lil Meech Sparks Dating Rumors With XXXTentaction's Ex-GF

Instagram/AP
The alleged new romance between the 'BMF' star and Geneva Ayala comes after his ex Summer Walker hinted at their split in late July, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

  Oct 5, 2023

AceShowbiz - Lil Meech appeared to have found a new love. Months after breaking up with Summer Walker, the "BMF" star sparked dating rumors with XXXTentaction's ex-girlfriend Geneva Ayala.

On Monday, October 1, Geneva shared a selfie in which she wore Meech's "BMF" chain. One of her followers seemed to be in disbelief, replying to her post, "You didn'tttt."

In response, Geneva shared a photo of what seemed to be the back of Meech's head leaning on her while they watched TV. She simply captioned the since-deleted post by writing, "did."

Meech has yet to confirm whether he and Geneva were an item. The alleged new romance, however, came after his ex Summer hinted at their split in late July. "Can't do that cheatin stuff," she wrote on her Instagram Story, insinuating that they broke up due to his infidelity.

Shortly afterward, a ring camera video of Meech visiting a woman, who is not Summer, was leaked online. After helping carry her groceries inside, he appears to have stayed a while before exiting 17 minutes later.

Meech denied the cheating allegations after the video went viral. "D**n, I can't help my cousin bring the bags in the house?" he asked in a video posted on his own account. "We went to the grocery store, man," he added.

On August 4, the son of Demetrius Flenory of Black Mafia Family tried to act unbothered while watching his ex's performance at Sexyy Red's show in Atlanta. He appeared to avoid looking at his ex, who was twerking onstage.

