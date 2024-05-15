Chrissy Teigen Makes Jaws Drop in New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Magazine Celebrity

Around one decade after her last time fronting the magazine, the 'Lip Sync Battle' co-host marks her return in a new cover as she shares her steamy pictures.

AceShowbiz - Chrissy Teigen has made her return to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Around ten years after her last time fronting the magazine, the "Chrissy's Court" star made an appearance in a new cover.

On Tuesday, May 14, the 38-year-old TV personality treated social media users to a series of pictures from her photo session with the magazine. Making use of her Instagram page, she uploaded some snaps capturing her striking a number of poses at an outdoor swimming pool.

In the photos, it could be seen that Chrissy was dipping the lower part of her body in the water at the pool, which overlooked a breathtaking view. One of the pictures saw her sitting down as she flaunted her jaw-dropping figure in a sizzling black swimsuit, which came with two thick straps. She accessorized herself with a pair of massive black-and-gold earrings.

Another snap showed the wife of singer John Legend showcasing her curves in a daring orange bodysuit, which featured a very plunging V-neckline. While putting on a leggy display, she looked straight at the camera and flashed her radiant big smile. For the particular vibrant look, she put on a long gold necklace and a pair of earrings.

In the other picture in the same post, Chrissy was showing off her skills in modeling as she bent over and showcased the front side of her figure. Flaunting her toned abs as well as arms, the model and cookbook author showed a stern facial expression.

At that time, the "Lip Sync Battle" co-host was sporting a beige bra top and a pair of skimpy matching undies. She enhanced the look with a gold bracelet. In addition, her shoulder-length hair, which appeared a little messy, was let loose and parted to the side.

Along with the steamy photos, Chrissy tagged the official Instagram account of the magazine and her team members who worked with her for the photoshoot, including photographer Yu Tsai. She also let out a slew of white heart emojis in the caption of the post.