Doctors Unsure Krayzie Bone Could Survive Respiratory Issue During Hospital Stay

The Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper, who was hospitalized from September to October, reveals doctors' reactions when they could not stop a bleeding in his lung.

Dec 16, 2023

AceShowbiz - Krayzie Bone has reflected on his hospital stay following his worrying health problem. A few months after undergoing several surgeries, the Bone Thugs-N-Harmony rapper revealed that doctors doubted he could survive his respiratory issue.

The 50-year-old hip-hop artist offered details of what happened when he had to stay in a hospital for around ten days from September to October. In an interview published by Spin on December 12, he recalled, "I heard [death rumors] a few times myself. It was supposed to be a standard procedure where they would go in and stop the bleeding."

Krayzie explained, "An artery in my lung had ruptured and that is what was causing the bleeding. When I went under, they shut the hole up. But after a day, they said the bleeding wouldn't stop. After the second day, the bleeding wouldn't stop and the doctor started to panic. That's when they told my wife they might want to get the family down here."

"They had to put a balloon in my lungs and blow it up," he continued. "They kept it in there for two days. On the third day, they said they didn't know if I was going to make it out of there. On the fourth day, my wife said the doctor came into the waiting room and told her the bleeding had stopped and gave her the thumbs up."

Krayzie went on to recount, "After the fourth day of the bleeding, they had to keep me sedated to keep me still. I stayed six more days in incubation. When I woke up, they told me everything that happened. I had no idea I'd been there for 10 days."

The spitter further described, "It was crazy. The medication they used to keep me down was Fentanyl, Ketamine, Propofol and one other one that I don't remember. The doctor was tripping because he was like, 'We've never had to give a patient all four at the same time, but you would not stay down.' My tolerance is very high. One doctor was like, 'I'm very impressed. This is very impressive. I've never seen anybody like this.' "

On September 22, Krayzie checked himself into a Los Angeles hospital after coughing up blood, per sources via TMZ. On October 3, he gave an update on his health and shared a photo of him being surrounded by tubes and IVs in a hospital room via Instagram. "Just fought for life literally for 9 days straight," he wrote at that time before thanking those who have supported him.

