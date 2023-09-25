Jonathan Majors Seemingly Hints at Marriage to Meagan Good

Cover Images/KOI SOJER Celebrity

The 'Lovecraft Country' actor sparks speculation that he has tied the knot with the 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' star when they attend the Black and White Gala in Washington D.C.

AceShowbiz - Did Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good secretly wed? The Emmy-nominated actor has sparked marriage speculation with his girlfriend after referring to the actress as "the missus" at a recent public event.

On Saturday night, September 23, the couple attended the Black and White Gala in Washington D.C. which she co-hosted with Larenz Tate. Taking the mic, she shared her excitement to be at the event by saying that she loves how they "support each other," noting that there were "so many beautiful black faces."

"We are so beautiful. I'm just happy to be here and I love you all," the "Deliver Us from Eva" star added, before handing over the mic to her boyfriend who was standing next to her. "Babe, you want to say anything?" she said.

Seemingly not prepared to deliver a speech, Jonathan took the mic as the crowd applauded only to say, "Y'all heard the missus, so that's what it is." Larenz, who stood next to Meagan on the other side, chuckled with the crowd as Meagan let out a sheepish smile.

Jonathan's statement quickly drew mixed responses from social media users. "This is such a PR move on BOTH parts! She left her Christian Husband to be in a Contractual Obligation with an A List uggggggggggggggggggaleeeyyyyy Actor smh," one person claimed.

Supporting the couple, another said, "I love them.. they make a great couple.." A second fan added, "I don't care what y'all say I'm here for this every body need love." Someone else commented, "Ion wanna hear 'wifey', 'the Mrs' NONE of that for my sisters until ya sign that marriage license sir!! We gotta tighten up."

So far, there is no clarification as to what Jonathan meant by calling Meagan "the missus." The pair have put on a united front despite his legal issues. They were first reported to be an item in May, two months after he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

In June, the 42-year-old actress supported her 34-year-old beau during a hearing for his assault case. The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered and exited the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

