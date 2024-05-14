Legendary Saxophonist David Sanborn Passes Away at Age 78

Cover Images/Marcus Owen Celebrity

The Grammy-winning alto saxophonist, renowned for his collaborations with music icons and his influential contributions spanning multiple genres, has passed away at 78 after a battle with prostate cancer.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Six-time Grammy award-winning saxophonist, David Sanborn, has died at the age of 78. Sanborn passed away on Sunday, May 12th, after an extended battle with prostate cancer with complications, his representative confirmed.

Sanborn's illustrious career began in the 1970s, when he released his debut album, "Taking Off", which landed on the Billboard Jazz Albums chart. He went on to win six Grammy Awards and numerous RIAA-certified Gold and Platinum albums.

Sanborn's alto saxophone was a defining force in contemporary pop, jazz, R&B, and rock music. He collaborated with a wide range of artists, including David Bowie, Stevie Wonder, James Taylor, Eric Clapton, Elton John, and James Brown. His performances and recordings on Bowie's "Young Americans", Taylor's "How Sweet It Is (To Be Loved By You)", and Clapton and Sting's "It's Probably Me" showcased his versatility and musical brilliance.

Sanborn also hosted his own television show, "Night Music", from 1988 to 1990, which featured renowned jazz musicians. Additionally, he hosted the "After New Year's Eve" special and had a radio program, "The Jazz Show with David Sanborn."

Born in Florida in 1945, Sanborn was diagnosed with polio at a young age. As part of his therapy, he took up the saxophone, an instrument that would define his career. His sound was characterized by its sweet-tart tone and bracing bite.

Despite his crossover success, Sanborn always maintained a connection to the jazz tradition. He reunited with Bob James in 2013 to release "Quartette Humaine", a tribute to the Dave Brubeck Quartet, and released "Enjoy the View", a soul-jazz album, in 2014.

Sanborn passed away surrounded by his loved ones in Tarrytown, New York, after a courageous battle with cancer. His legacy as a groundbreaking musician and an inspiration to countless saxophonists will endure for generations to come.