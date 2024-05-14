Eminem Teases New Album 'The Death of Slim Shady' With Surprising Newspaper Obituary

Cover Images/Marion Curtis Music

Several weeks after breaking the news about the upcoming record, 'The Real Slim Shady' rapper makes use of the Detroit Free Press newspaper to tease the set.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eminem has a creative way to tease his new album. A few weeks after announcing "The Death of Slim Shady", "The Real Slim Shady" rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, teased the upcoming record with a surprising newspaper obituary.

On Monday, May 13, it was reported that the 51-year-old hip-hop artist made use of the Detroit Free Press newspaper to share a teaser for the album. The newspaper allegedly has Slim Shady's obituary in it.

That same day, pictures of the newspaper made its rounds on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. The title of the obituary read, "Slim Shade Made Lasting Impressions." Below it, a bold message read, "Fans 'Will Never Forget' Controversial Rapper."

Furthermore, Eminem wrote in the obituary, "A product of Detroit who began his career there as a rogue splinter in the flourishing underground rap scene of the mid to late 1990's, Shady first became a bouschold name in 1999 with the debut of his playfully deranged single 'My Name Is', which - along with its uniquely eye catching video - exposed the young artist and his lyrics to a wider audience."

"That audience was soon exposed to the extreme darkness of the muse' rapper, as he led millions of music fans down a road that glorified a demonstrably nihilistic worldview," he continued. "Ultimately, the very things that seemed to be the tools he used became calling cards that defined an existence that could only come to a sudden and horrific end."

"His complex and tortured existence has come to a close, and the legacy he leaves behind is no closer to resolution than the manner in which this character departed this world," the spitter added. "May he truly find the peace in an afterlife that be could not find on Earth."

The obituary came a few weeks after Eminem broke the news about "The Death of Slim Shady". On April 24, he released a teaser video for the new album. The footage features himself, his longtime pal 50 Cent and a detective, who discussed a made-up crime scene where Slim Shady was murdered.