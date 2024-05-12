 
Tiffany Haddish Appears to Accuse Amanda Seales of Being 'Jealous' of Her After Criticism
Amanda previously reacted to a video of Tiffany speaking about college protests amid the Israel and Hamas war, in which the latter says, 'The colleges right? I don't give a f**k about that s**t.'

  • May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish seemingly couldn't take Amanda Seales' criticism with an open heart. The "Girls Trip" actress appeared to accuse the latter of being "jealous" after Amanda dragged her over her recent Israel-Hamas conflict rant.

"Some people out here will say they're your friends and they will constantly, actually, be hating your guts," the 44-year-old said during an Instagram Live. "Really just jealous, wishing they could be where you are, and then when the opportunity strikes, they show who they really are."

"I'm glad that my hard work and dedication has gotten me to such a point in my life where they need to use my name to make themselves relevant or to promote whatever they're promoting," she added. "And I'm not going to s**t on them because they do it enough to themselves. If anything, I'll curse them with joy."

This arrived after Amanda reacted to a video of Tiffany speaking about college protests amid the Israel and Hamas war. "The colleges right? I don't give a f**k about that s**t. I've never went to college. Why would I care about college?" Tiffany said, prompting Amanda to say, "I'm not sure what's going on with sis."

"But if you want to come to a comedy show where we do care about college and college students, and folks who didn't go to college, and Black liberation, and Palestine, and Africa, and the Sudan, and Congo, and things that matter… If you want all of that plus a show where you might here about drug dealer d**k, t***y pics, savage, 'Here, n***a, damn' laws, Juneteenth, funny-style interviewers," she continued, "you want to find out what a cotton tickle is and more… [You] wanna maybe come to an Amanda Seales show."

