Steve Buscemi's Alleged Attacker Seen Talking to Himself Before Random Attack

Cover Images/ROGER WONG Celebrity

In a new video of the incident that took place in New York City, the suspect was seen talking to himself while walking north on Third Avenue moments before the unprovoked attack on the actor.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a shocking incident that left fans outraged and the city on edge, beloved actor Steve Buscemi fell victim to a random act of violence on the streets of Manhattan, highlighting a disturbing trend of unprovoked attacks in New York City.

Actor Steve Buscemi was attacked in Manhattan's Kips Bay neighborhood on May 8, becoming the latest victim in a string of unprovoked assaults in New York City. The 66-year-old "Boardwalk Empire" star was walking along Third Avenue when he was punched in the face by an unidentified assailant.

Video footage obtained by CBS News shows Buscemi looking at his phone moments before the attack. The suspect, a man with dark complexion and wearing a baseball cap, blue T-shirt and black pants, was seen talking to himself while walking north on Third Avenue.

Witnesses reported that the suspect approached Buscemi and struck him without provocation. Buscemi was taken to Bellevue Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries to his left eye. The alleged attacker remains at large, and the NYPD has asked for the public's help in identifying him.

Buscemi's agent stated that the actor is "OK" but saddened by the incident. This attack follows a similar incident last week in which Michael Stuhlbarg, Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star, was attacked while jogging in Central Park.

Fans and public figures have expressed outrage over the attack, calling for action from the NYPD. Many have taken to social media to demand increased police presence and a crackdown on random assaults in the city.

The NYPD has released surveillance images of the suspect in Buscemi's case and is encouraging anyone with information to contact them. The attack has also raised concerns about the prevalence of random violence in New York City, with recent reports of a disturbing "knockout game" trend involving strangers punching others unconscious.

The NYPD's crime statistics indicate a rise in felony assaults in the first quarter of this year, highlighting the urgent need for measures to address the issue of random violence in the city.