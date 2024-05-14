John Krasinski and Steve Carell Reveals If They'll Reprise Their Roles on 'The Office' Spin-Off

NBC/Justin Lubin TV

The 'IF' co-stars, who starred on the original comedy series, show support for the upcoming new series on Peacock while sharing if they are interested in doing cameos on the new show.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Fans are cheering over news that a new spin-off of "The Office" is being developed. John Krasinski, who starred on the original comedy series, is also one of those who are excited for the project as he shares if he'll appear on the new show.

John discussed the matter in an interview with Entertainment Tonight when attending the premiere of his new film, "IF", which he wrote and directed. During the interview, the actor was asked if he's interested in cameoing on the Peacock series.

"As of now, I haven't been asked," the 44-year-old revealed. "But the truth is I'd do anything for Greg Daniels, it sounds like they have a really fun idea," he added, referring to the new show's executive producer, who also EP-ed the original series.

John also gushed over Domhnall Gleeson, who is set to lead the cast of the upcoming series alongside Sabrina Impacciatore. "I'm actually working with Domhnall Gleeson right now in Guy Ritchie's movie," the "Quiet Place" actor said. "He's so good and he's so sweet -- he's going to crush in the show."

Steve Carell, who co-starred with John on both "The Office" and "IF", also echoed the excitement. The "Despicable Me" voice actor said that he can't wait to see "fantastic" Domhnall, his co-star from "The Patient", on the new show.

Meanwhile, Steve shared that he does not have any plans to make an appearance on the new series. Despite that, he fully supports the project.

Peacock officially ordered a yet-to-be-titled comedy mockumentary series from Greg and Michael Koman on May 8. The upcoming reiteration of the Steve Carell-starring comedy will have an entirely new cast with new setting despite being in the same universe as "The Office".

According to the press release, the official logline reads, "The documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin's Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."

Details of Domhnall and Sabrina's characters are still unknown, but production is scheduled to begin in July.