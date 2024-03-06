Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Cover Images/Janet Mayer Celebrity

The couple was first reported to be an item in May 2023, two months after he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good continued to prove that things remain strong between the two despite his legal trouble. The "Creed III" star and the "Day Shift" actress made their red carpet debut as a couple ahead of his sentencing in his assault case.

On Sunday, March 3, the pair stepped out to the African American Film Critics Association's Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles. The pair smiled ear-to-ear when posing for cameras.

Majors and Meagan even gave an update on how they're doing as a couple. Gushing about being "in love," Majors told Extra, "We're doing good, thanks for asking." Good then added, "We're doing great. God's good."

In June, the 42-year-old actress supported her beau during a hearing for his assault case. The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered and exited the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

Majors was found guilty in the assault case in December. The verdict led Disney to fire him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had played Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania" and the Disney+ series "Loki".

The 34-year-old was set to be sentenced in Manhattan criminal court on misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment charges in February. However, his legal team argued in their motion that the actor's guilty verdict should be vacated, in part, because the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence.

They also insisted that the court presented inconsistent assault counts for the jury before deliberations. Thus, the sentencing was pushed back to April 8. He could be jailed for up to a year when he is sentenced.

