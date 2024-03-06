 

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing
Cover Images/Janet Mayer
Celebrity

The couple was first reported to be an item in May 2023, two months after he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

  • Mar 6, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good continued to prove that things remain strong between the two despite his legal trouble. The "Creed III" star and the "Day Shift" actress made their red carpet debut as a couple ahead of his sentencing in his assault case.

On Sunday, March 3, the pair stepped out to the African American Film Critics Association's Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles. The pair smiled ear-to-ear when posing for cameras.

Majors and Meagan even gave an update on how they're doing as a couple. Gushing about being "in love," Majors told Extra, "We're doing good, thanks for asking." Good then added, "We're doing great. God's good."

Majors and Meagan were first reported to be an item in May 2023. It was two months after he was arrested on assault, strangulation and harassment charges stemming from a domestic dispute with his then-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

  Editors' Pick

In June, the 42-year-old actress supported her beau during a hearing for his assault case. The pair were seen walking hand-in-hand as they entered and exited the Manhattan Criminal Court in New York City.

Majors was found guilty in the assault case in December. The verdict led Disney to fire him from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He had played Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp, Quantumania" and the Disney+ series "Loki".

The 34-year-old was set to be sentenced in Manhattan criminal court on misdemeanor third-degree assault and second-degree harassment charges in February. However, his legal team argued in their motion that the actor's guilty verdict should be vacated, in part, because the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence.

They also insisted that the court presented inconsistent assault counts for the jury before deliberations. Thus, the sentencing was pushed back to April 8. He could be jailed for up to a year when he is sentenced.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Cole Sprouse Clowned for Wearing 'Silly' Colossal Blazer to Paris Fashion Week

Kanye West Rebrands Donda Academy, Moves to New Building
Related Posts
Jonathan Majors Accused of Physical and Emotional Abuse by Two Other Women Ahead of Sentencing

Jonathan Majors Accused of Physical and Emotional Abuse by Two Other Women Ahead of Sentencing

Jonathan Majors Is Still 'Solid and Very Much in Love' With Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors Is Still 'Solid and Very Much in Love' With Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors' Sentencing in Assault Case Delayed

Jonathan Majors' Sentencing in Assault Case Delayed

Jonathan Majors Says This When Asked If He'll Continue Acting After Being Fired by Marvel

Jonathan Majors Says This When Asked If He'll Continue Acting After Being Fired by Marvel

Latest News
Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Van Ness Branded 'Monster' Over His 'Rage-Filled' Behavior on Set of 'Queer Eye'

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing
  • Mar 06, 2024

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good All Smiles When Making Red Carpet Debut Ahead of His Sentencing

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt
  • Mar 06, 2024

Taylor Swift' Fans Go Wild Over Travis Kelce's 'Tortured Poets Department' Shirt

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Has Pre-Cancerous Lump on Her Lip Removed

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'
  • Mar 06, 2024

Lance Bass Battling Diabetes: 'Life Has Been Really Hard Lately'

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews
  • Mar 06, 2024

'Rebel Moon' Star Sofia Boutella Heartbroken by Movie's Negative Reviews

Most Read
Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore
Celebrity
  • 2024-03-04 04:14:26

Travis Kelce Relaxing in Philadelphia While Girlfriend Taylor Swift Performing in Singapore

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Usher Raises Eyebrows by Visiting Russell Simmons Amid Concerns About His Involvement With Diddy

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Sydney Sweeney Puts on Leggy Display in Mini Dress at 'SNL' After-Party

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Megan Thee Stallion Strolls Around Japan in Abs-Baring Outfit

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Heidi Klum Pairs Raunchy Outfit With Her Victoria's Secret Angel Wings in New Video

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Rocks Surprising Look After Dad Slams Her 'Trashy' Style

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Julia Fox Opts for Risque Jumpsuit and Sparkling Face Paint at Mugler Show Amid Paris Fashion Week

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Barry Keoghan Cheers on Sabrina Carpenter at Taylor Swift's Concert in Singapore Amid Dating Rumors

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It

Miley Cyrus 'Confronts' Mom Tish About Drama With Sister Noah as She Was Previously Unaware of It