The tune appears on Gunna's latest album, 'One of Wun', which hit streaming platforms on Friday, May 10 and consists of 20 tracks, including '$$$' created with Normani Kordei.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gunna is back with a new music video and this time, he released the "Whatsapp (Wassam)" visuals. Arriving on Monday, May 13, the clip sees the YSL artist having video calling his pals using the platform.

Among those contacted by the 30-year-old rhymer are rapper Flo Milli and NFL star Stefon Diggs. They speak while Wunna is busy knocking of work, which includes a photo shoot session.

Gunna released the song on May 3. On the track, he raps, "Man, what's happening?/ They sent the wire through WhatsApp (WhatsApp)/ Hope ain't nobody to cuss at/ S**t changed but it still get pushed back (Push)/ I drop, make these little n***as push back (Push)/ I count up, just look at my contract (I count up, just look at my contract)."

"I'm cool, n***a, I don't want your contact/ I know many men, they pray I don't win/ I still gotta ride with the compact," he continues. "I'm ridin' the Cullinan, I used to want a cutlass/ I came a long way, that's a big fact/ Big Gunna Wunna, yeah, big fact/ Got your b***h checkin' in like a dispatch."

The spitter adds, "It ain't money, I don't wanna chit-chat/ I don't care if it gotta be a couple of years, I'm still gon' get my lick back/ You know how I came up, you know I roll with my n***a, don't never forget that/ The flooded the Range, then flooded the chains, and get it, 'cause should they remember."

The track garnered mixed reactions from listeners. While many loved it, others were not impressed, with one complaining, "It all sound the same." Meanwhile, another suggested, "It kinda sound like Migos."

