 
Music

The tune appears on Gunna's latest album, 'One of Wun', which hit streaming platforms on Friday, May 10 and consists of 20 tracks, including '$$$' created with Normani Kordei.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Gunna is back with a new music video and this time, he released the "Whatsapp (Wassam)" visuals. Arriving on Monday, May 13, the clip sees the YSL artist having video calling his pals using the platform.

Among those contacted by the 30-year-old rhymer are rapper Flo Milli and NFL star Stefon Diggs. They speak while Wunna is busy knocking of work, which includes a photo shoot session.

Gunna released the song on May 3. On the track, he raps, "Man, what's happening?/ They sent the wire through WhatsApp (WhatsApp)/ Hope ain't nobody to cuss at/ S**t changed but it still get pushed back (Push)/ I drop, make these little n***as push back (Push)/ I count up, just look at my contract (I count up, just look at my contract)."

  Editors' Pick

"I'm cool, n***a, I don't want your contact/ I know many men, they pray I don't win/ I still gotta ride with the compact," he continues. "I'm ridin' the Cullinan, I used to want a cutlass/ I came a long way, that's a big fact/ Big Gunna Wunna, yeah, big fact/ Got your b***h checkin' in like a dispatch."

The spitter adds, "It ain't money, I don't wanna chit-chat/ I don't care if it gotta be a couple of years, I'm still gon' get my lick back/ You know how I came up, you know I roll with my n***a, don't never forget that/ The flooded the Range, then flooded the chains, and get it, 'cause should they remember."

The track garnered mixed reactions from listeners. While many loved it, others were not impressed, with one complaining, "It all sound the same." Meanwhile, another suggested, "It kinda sound like Migos."

The tune appears on Gunna's latest album, "One of Wun", which hit streaming platforms on Friday, May 10. The latest set consists of 20 tracks, including "$$$", which he created with Normani Kordei.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Gunna Launches New Album 'One of Wun' Featuring Collaborative Song With Normani

Gunna Launches New Album 'One of Wun' Featuring Collaborative Song With Normani

Gunna Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing New Song 'Whatsapp (Wassam)'

Gunna Garners Mixed Comments After Releasing New Song 'Whatsapp (Wassam)'

Gunna Delights Fans With Announcement of New Album

Gunna Delights Fans With Announcement of New Album

Gunna Unveils New Joint Single With Offset 'Prada Dem' and Its Visuals

Gunna Unveils New Joint Single With Offset 'Prada Dem' and Its Visuals

Latest News
Kyle Richards Shrieks in Sheer Terror After Finding Rat Clinging to Her Car
  • May 15, 2024

Kyle Richards Shrieks in Sheer Terror After Finding Rat Clinging to Her Car

Tom Brady Regrets Affecting His Kids With Roast, Kim Kardashian Approves of Nikki Glaser's Punchline
  • May 15, 2024

Tom Brady Regrets Affecting His Kids With Roast, Kim Kardashian Approves of Nikki Glaser's Punchline

Tori Spelling's Kids Beg Her to Stop Talking About Their Family Amid Dean McDermott Divorce
  • May 15, 2024

Tori Spelling's Kids Beg Her to Stop Talking About Their Family Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

Christina Applegate Starved Herself While on 'Married With Children' Due to Anorexia
  • May 15, 2024

Christina Applegate Starved Herself While on 'Married With Children' Due to Anorexia

Master P's Son Romeo Miller Shares Recovery Journey After Being Unable to Walk Due to Car Crash
  • May 15, 2024

Master P's Son Romeo Miller Shares Recovery Journey After Being Unable to Walk Due to Car Crash

Latto Allegedly Pregnant With Married Boyfriend 21 Savage's Baby
  • May 15, 2024

Latto Allegedly Pregnant With Married Boyfriend 21 Savage's Baby