Taylor Swift Cheering Next to Travis Kelce's Mom at Kansas City Chief Game Amid Dating Rumors

The Grammy winner watches the Kansas City Chief game days after her rumored boyfriend addressed their dating speculation during an appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show'.

Sep 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has further fueled romance rumors between her and Travis Kelce. Over the weekend, the "All Too Well" hitmaker was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium alongside his mom, Donna Kelce.

In a video surfacing online, the 33-year-old pop star and Travis' mom were seen cheering and clapping next to each other at the Sunday, September 24 game. At one point, the Grammy winner even raised her hands up in the air in excitement.

Taylor has yet to confirm whether she and Travis are indeed an item. However, the athlete addressed their dating speculation earlier that week on "The Pat McAfee Show".

"It's life, baby," the 33-year-old footballer told Pat of the rumors in the Thursday interview. "I threw the ball in her court and told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' We'll see what happens in the near future."

Days prior to that, Travis' brother, Jason Kelce, weighed in on their alleged romance. When speaking on Audacy's SportsRadio 94 WI, the 35-year-old admitted that he believes the rumors are true.

"It's hard to answer because I don't really know a lot about Travis' love life. I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world," Jason shared. "But having said that, I think he's doing great and I think it's all one hundred percent true."

Travis, who has previously dated influencer and broadcaster Kayla Nicole, was first linked to Taylor in early September. They were even reported to have been "hanging out" in New York last week.

