 

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'
Instagram
TV

The upcoming three-part series is expected to feature Caitlyn Jenner and offer 'thought-provoking' storytelling about the world's famous reality TV family.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - A new three-part documentary is set to "explore one of the world's most powerful families - the Kardashian-Jenners." "House of Kardashian" - which features Caitlyn Jenner - will take fans into the world's most famous reality TV family and investigate whether they are role models or "untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale."

"Whether you like, loathe or are indifferent to the Kardashians, you cannot deny the family's grip on popular culture and influence on society. The story behind how these women redefined the word 'dynasty', all whilst our attitude to celebrity, race and women has changed, is inspiring, thought-provoking and tells us so much about ourselves," Poppy Dixon, Director of Documentaries and Factual at Sky said.

"72 Films are experts in taking these cultural juggernauts and exploring them through ambitious and intelligent storytelling, underpinned with strong journalism and lots of juicy revelation - we are thrilled to be working with them, alongside two highly talented female directors."

Clare Cameron, Executive Producer, 72 Films added, "As a film-maker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners - arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood."

  Editors' Pick

"Through our interviews with those who have been in the family's orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

The three-part documentary will premiere on Sky Documentaries and streaming service NOW this Autumn. According to the press release, "With bold, entertaining story-telling, exclusive, unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, including Caitlyn Jenner, 'House of Kardashian' challenges the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields across many facets of society - not just popular culture."

"House of Kardashian reviews what we've been shown, and explores society's divided opinions about one of the most famous, and mighty, matriarchies, the world has ever seen."

"House of Kardashian" is series directed by Katie Hindley and executive produced by Clare Cameron, alongside 72 Films' Creative Director John Douglas.

You can share this post!

You might also like

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
Latest News
Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'
  • Aug 25, 2023

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy
  • Aug 25, 2023

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating

Most Read
'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College
TV

'Proud Dad' Michael Strahan Skips 'Good Morning America' to Drop Off His Daughter at College

Lala Kent Calls It 'Travesty' That Raquel Leviss Won't Return to 'Vanderpump Rules'

Lala Kent Calls It 'Travesty' That Raquel Leviss Won't Return to 'Vanderpump Rules'

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

Melissa Joan Hart Blames 'Maxim' Cover After Almost Being Fired From 'Sabrina the Teenage Witch'

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

'America's Got Talent' Recap: First 2 Finalists Revealed In 1st Live Results Show

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

HBO Max Renews 'And Just Like That...' for Season 3 Ahead of Season 2 Finale

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'

Howie Mandel Jokes Sofia Vergara Is Looking for Love on 'America's Got Talent'

Dua Lipa Tapped to Star in Disney+ Docuseries 'Camden'

Dua Lipa Tapped to Star in Disney+ Docuseries 'Camden'

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'