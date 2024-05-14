 
Kevin Costner Fires Back at 'Yellowstone' Bosses, Denies His Alleged Lack of Commitment
TV

In a revealing discussion, Hollywood veteran Kevin Costner opens up about the controversies surrounding 'Yellowstone', debunking rumors, and affirming his dedication to the hit series.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In the world of television drama, few shows have captured the audience's attention quite like "Yellowstone", starring Kevin Costner as the formidable John Dutton. Amidst swirling rumors and speculation about behind-the-scenes tension and Costner's commitment to the series, the acclaimed actor recently shed light on the truth of the matter in a candid interview with Deadline.

Costner, known for his integrity and professional dedication, offered insights into the challenges and his unwavering prioritization of "Yellowstone" over other projects, including his recent work on "Horizon: An American Saga".

Contrary to reports suggesting Costner's diminished involvement due to time spent on other projects, the actor clarified that "Yellowstone" remained his "first priority." He passionately rebutted claims that his commitment wavered, stating, "I did not initiate any of those things. They did," thereby addressing the tension with the show's powers that be.

"I have taken a beating from those f**king guys and I know a lot of times where it's coming from. I just elected not to get into that," He continued to blast his former TV bosses. "I didn't have to answer the slings and arrows over the last year and a half, because I've just been busy working. They've been pretty slick about keeping their hands off; nobody was ever on the record."

Costner's involvement in the production of "Yellowstone" faced obstacles, notably, the alleged impact of his work on the "Horizon" film series on his availability for the series. Costner adamantly denied these claims, revealing the logistical challenges posed by the pandemic and contractual decisions made by the show's producers that affected filming schedules.

Delving deeper into the production woes, Costner highlighted the lack of scripts as a significant issue that plagued the final episodes of "Yellowstone". Despite these hurdles, Costner's dedication never faltered, as he adjusted his schedule, even offering time he didn't have, to ensure the series' continuity. His efforts underscore a commitment that goes beyond contractual obligations, revealing his deep connection to the project and its audience.

"There was no script. And then things imploded," he claimed. "I really didn't have that week to give them, but I said, 'I'll do that.' And then they [spun that] into, I only wanted to work a week."

As "Yellowstone" approaches its eagerly anticipated return in November, with the second part of its fifth and final season, the drama off-screen has undoubtedly added a layer of intrigue to the saga. Kevin Costner's candid discussion not only sets the record straight but also highlights the complexities and challenges of producing a television series beloved by many.

For fans and observers alike, Costner's revelations provide a clearer understanding of the dynamics at play behind the scenes, reaffirming his status as a dedicated actor committed to the art of storytelling.

