 
Trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Teases Chaotic World
American Zoetrope
Movie

Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming epic, 'Megalopolis', combines the United States of America and Ancient Rome in a story of ambition, power, and the pursuit of paradise.

  • May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In Francis Ford Coppola's latest film, "Megalopolis", the world is in chaos, and the need for change ignites a conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) and Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). Cesar, a visionary artist, seeks to create a utopian future, while Cicero, the city's mayor, clings to a corrupt status quo. Caught between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), torn between her love for Cesar and her loyalty to her father.

Inspired by the fall of the Roman Republic, "Megalopolis" transports ancient themes to a modern setting, with art and architecture replacing conquest and civil war. The film's ensemble cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

  Editors' Pick

Coppola has been working on "Megalopolis" for decades, self-funding the project with $120 million from the sale of his winery. The film's world premiere will take place at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it will compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or.

"Megalopolis" promises to be a sweeping epic that explores the timeless themes of ambition, power, politics, and the pursuit of paradise. With Coppola at the helm and an all-star cast, the film is poised to be a captivating cinematic event.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Adam Driver Manipulates Time in First Clip for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'

Adam Driver Manipulates Time in First Clip for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire

Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Inspired by Roman Empire

Adam Driver Calls 'Megalopolis' 'One of the Best Shooting Experiences' He's Ever Had

Adam Driver Calls 'Megalopolis' 'One of the Best Shooting Experiences' He's Ever Had

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Francis Ford Coppola Shuts Down Rumors of 'Absolute Madness' on Set of 'Megalopolis'

Latest News
Kyle Richards Shrieks in Sheer Terror After Finding Rat Clinging to Her Car
  • May 15, 2024

Kyle Richards Shrieks in Sheer Terror After Finding Rat Clinging to Her Car

Tom Brady Regrets Affecting His Kids With Roast, Kim Kardashian Approves of Nikki Glaser's Punchline
  • May 15, 2024

Tom Brady Regrets Affecting His Kids With Roast, Kim Kardashian Approves of Nikki Glaser's Punchline

Tori Spelling's Kids Beg Her to Stop Talking About Their Family Amid Dean McDermott Divorce
  • May 15, 2024

Tori Spelling's Kids Beg Her to Stop Talking About Their Family Amid Dean McDermott Divorce

Christina Applegate Starved Herself While on 'Married With Children' Due to Anorexia
  • May 15, 2024

Christina Applegate Starved Herself While on 'Married With Children' Due to Anorexia

Master P's Son Romeo Miller Shares Recovery Journey After Being Unable to Walk Due to Car Crash
  • May 15, 2024

Master P's Son Romeo Miller Shares Recovery Journey After Being Unable to Walk Due to Car Crash

Latto Allegedly Pregnant With Married Boyfriend 21 Savage's Baby
  • May 15, 2024

Latto Allegedly Pregnant With Married Boyfriend 21 Savage's Baby