Trailer for Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' Teases Chaotic World

American Zoetrope Movie

Francis Ford Coppola's upcoming epic, 'Megalopolis', combines the United States of America and Ancient Rome in a story of ambition, power, and the pursuit of paradise.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In Francis Ford Coppola's latest film, "Megalopolis", the world is in chaos, and the need for change ignites a conflict between Cesar Catilina (Adam Driver) and Franklyn Cicero (Giancarlo Esposito). Cesar, a visionary artist, seeks to create a utopian future, while Cicero, the city's mayor, clings to a corrupt status quo. Caught between them is socialite Julia Cicero (Nathalie Emmanuel), torn between her love for Cesar and her loyalty to her father.

Inspired by the fall of the Roman Republic, "Megalopolis" transports ancient themes to a modern setting, with art and architecture replacing conquest and civil war. The film's ensemble cast includes Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Jason Schwartzman, Kathryn Hunter, Grace VanderWaal, Chloe Fineman, James Remar, D.B. Sweeney, and Dustin Hoffman.

Coppola has been working on "Megalopolis" for decades, self-funding the project with $120 million from the sale of his winery. The film's world premiere will take place at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, where it will compete for the prestigious Palme d'Or.

"Megalopolis" promises to be a sweeping epic that explores the timeless themes of ambition, power, politics, and the pursuit of paradise. With Coppola at the helm and an all-star cast, the film is poised to be a captivating cinematic event.