 

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
Esquire Magazine/Simon Emmett
Movie

The 'Normal People' actor gets candid about feeling immense pressure after he is cast as the lead actor in the upcoming sequel of Ridley Scott's period drama.

  • Aug 25, 2023

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal is emotionally strained over the "Gladiator" sequel. The 27-year-old actor confesses he is feeling huge pressure about the upcoming Sir Ridley Scott movie, which is a sequel to the Academy Award winning 2000 movie starring Russell Crowe.

"I can't tell you how stressed I am talking about that film in particular, because it's definitely the biggest one I've done," Paul told Esquire UK before the SAG-AFTRA strike.

"I feel really excited, but, it's difficult to get away from the legacy of the film a bit. I think it's really well written and it pays homage to the first one, but it's very much something that I think I can step into and make comfortably my own."

Although Paul would love to talk to Russell, 59, about the original movie, he stressed that the sequel tells its own story. Paul said, "I'd love to hear his stories from filming, but the character is totally separate."

  Editors' Pick

Pedro Pascal co-stars in the new movie but Paul admitted he was afraid to approach him when he spotted him in an airport, and he often feels anxiety on a new film set. He said, "I was too afraid to go up to him. He came up and just seemed so genuine; I'm really looking forward to hanging out with him."

"It's the worst feeling! You fly to a new country and figure out who's there, and then you panic in your bedroom about being social, and then you kind of let that go. I tend to hang out by myself for a bit until I get my feet on the ground with the work itself. I think that's the best way to do it, rather than force intimacy that doesn't exist yet."

Since rocketing to fame in "Normal People", Paul has been keeping busy but his biggest challenge yet could be working on Richard Linklater's upcoming "Boyhood"-style film, "Merrily We Roll Along", shot over the course of 20 years.

He said, "I think I'm going to spend the next 20 years regretting choices that I made in some sequences, and then forgetting about others and being like, 'Oh, f***! We shot that in 2035!' That's crazy."

The Autumn issue of Esquire UK is on sale from August 24.

You can share this post!

You might also like

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter
Related Posts
'Gladiator 2' Director and Cast Receive PETA's Complaint After Alleged Horse Injury

'Gladiator 2' Director and Cast Receive PETA's Complaint After Alleged Horse Injury

Russell Crowe Tired of Questions About 'Gladiator 2'

Russell Crowe Tired of Questions About 'Gladiator 2'

Fire Stunt Gone Wrong on 'Gladiator 2' Set Leaves 6 Crew Members Injured

Fire Stunt Gone Wrong on 'Gladiator 2' Set Leaves 6 Crew Members Injured

Barry Keoghan Quits 'Gladiator 2', Fred Hechinger Is in Talks to Replace Him

Barry Keoghan Quits 'Gladiator 2', Fred Hechinger Is in Talks to Replace Him

Latest News
Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter
  • Aug 25, 2023

Britney Spears Slammed for 'Toxic' Decision to Buy Dog Instead of Adopting From Shelter

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film
  • Aug 25, 2023

Paul Mescal Stressed Out by 'Gladiator 2' as He Struggles to 'Get Away' From Legacy of First Film

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'
  • Aug 25, 2023

'House of Kardashian' Docuseries Promises 'Lots of Juicy Revelation'

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy
  • Aug 25, 2023

Yung Miami and Future Seen Getting Cozy After Her Split From Diddy

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'
  • Aug 25, 2023

Zack Snyder 'Happy' About Comparison Between His New Movie 'Rebel Moon' and 'Star Wars'

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating
  • Aug 25, 2023

Jesy Nelson and Zion Foster Call it Quits After Just Nine Months of Dating

Most Read
Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama
Movie

Michael Oher's Former Football Coach Calls Tuohy Family 'Admirable' Amid 'The Blind Side' Drama

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista to Reunite for 'The Wrecking Crew'

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Helen Mirren Defended by 'Golda' Director for Playing Jewish Role While She's Not a Jew

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise

Johnny Depp's 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Co-Star Vouches for His Return to the Franchise

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Priscilla Presley Admits to Feeling 'Nervous' About Her Biopic

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Margot Robbie Fears 'Weirdest Fan Theory' About 'Barbie' Would Disappoint Fans

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

Gwyneth Paltrow's Body Double in 'Shallow Hal' Reflects on Developing Eating Disorder After the Film

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

50 Cent Unhappy With His 'The Expendables 4' Poster

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films

'Thunderbolts' Director Promises It Will Be 'Different' From Other MCU Films