GLAAD Media Awards 2024: 'Red, White and Royal Blue', 'The Last of Us' Take Home Top Prizes

That annual award-giving event also sees Jennifer Hudson receiving the Excellence in Media Award and Orville Peck being honored with the Vito Russo Award presented by Jennifer Lawerence.

May 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - The 2024 GLAAD Media Awards has announced its full winners on Saturday night, May 11 at the Hilton Midtown in New York City. Hosted by Ross Mathews, the award-giving event saw "Red, White & Royal Blue" and "The Last of Us" taking home top prizes.

"Red, White & Royal Blue" was dubbed as Queer Fan Favorite, while "The Last of Us" won Outstanding New Series. "Heartstopper", in the meantime, nabbed the award for Outstanding Kids & Family Programming or Film - Live Action.

Also among the winners was "Rustin", which bagged the trophy for "Outstanding Film - Streaming Or TV". Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode went to "Jennifer Hudson Surprises HIV Activist with $10,000" from "t=The Jennifer Hudson Show]".

Outstanding Documentary, meanwhile, had three winners which were "Beyond the Aggressives: 25 Years Later", "Kokomo City" and "The Stroll". That night also saw Jennifer Hudson receiving the Excellence in Media Award and Orville Peck being honored with the Vito Russo Award presented by Jennifer Lawrence.

When accepting the accolade, Orville touched on being a singer-songwriter in a genre that's not always been the most open to the LGBTQ community. "I'm one of many of us here who have felt excluded or held back because of who we are," the 36-year-old said, adding that queer people nevertheless manage to "turn tragedy into art, humor and culture."

The musician Peck also talked about the "responsibility for visibility" when it comes to all minority communities and what it means to the next generation "to allow some kid in a small town who loves country music to see themselves in me or Mickey Guyton or T.J. Osborne."

The 35th annual awards show featured special performances from many. They included Loren Allred, Scott Hoying and presenters such as Uma Thurman, Beanie Feldstein, Don Lemon as well as the cast of "We're Here".

See the full winners here: