'Joker: Folie a Deux' Actor Teases His Mysterious Role

Steve Coogan, who joins Joaquin Phoenix and Lady GaGa in the sequel to the R-rated 'Joker', shares details of his character that align with a fan theory about the plot line.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - Originally conceived as a standalone story, "Joker" has evolved into a franchise with the upcoming release of "Joker: Folie a Deux". This highly anticipated sequel stars Joaquin Phoenix reprising his iconic role as Arthur Fleck, the enigmatic clown prince of crime. Alongside him, Lady GaGa joins the cast as Harleen Quinzel, the equally twisted Harley Quinn.

The first trailer for the film hints at a complex relationship between Joker and Harley, who fall madly in love while imprisoned at Arkham Asylum. Their escape from the institution leads them on a rampage across Gotham City, where they embrace chaos and mayhem.

Beyond the main characters, Steve Coogan plays a pivotal but mysterious role. Initially described as a CNN-type reporter interviewing Joker, Coogan later revealed his character is actually a doctor at Arkham conducting a therapy session. This revelation aligns with a fan theory that the film's events may be part of a shared hallucination between Joker and Harley.

Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland, Ken Leung and Harry Lawtey, whose roles remain undisclosed. The film's budget has seen a significant increase, from $62.5 million to $200 million, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the sequel.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" has been described as a jukebox musical, featuring an abundance of song and dance numbers. Director Todd Phillips clarified that the music is an integral part of the story, reflecting Arthur's inherent grace and musicality. The trailer showcases the couple twirling across Gotham to the tune of "What the World Needs Now Is Love".

Phillips acknowledged the controversy surrounding the original film's potential to incite violence, expressing gratitude to theater owners for supporting the release despite negative publicity. The film's massive success, grossing over $1 billion worldwide, made it the first R-rated movie to achieve this milestone.

"Joker: Folie a Deux" is set to hit theaters on October 4, exactly five years after the release of the first film. It will be screened in Imax 70mm format, with select worldwide locations featuring film prints to enhance the immersive experience.