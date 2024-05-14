Seth Meyers Renews His Contract on 'Late Night' Show Through 2028

NBC TV

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - In a significant development for late-night television, NBC has announced that Seth Meyers, the cherished host of "Late Night with Seth Meyers", will continue to entertain and provoke thought amongst viewers for at least another four years, extending his tenure through 2028.

This renewal not only cements Meyers' role in the NBC lineup but also includes an extension of his production company, Sethmaker Shoemeyers, with Universal Studio Group for producing content across NBCUniversal platforms.

Having taken the reins of "Late Night" in 2014, Meyers has distinguished the show with his incisive monologues and beloved segments like "A Closer Look" and "Day Drinking". Katie Hockmeyer, executive VP late night programming at NBCUniversal Entertainment, praised Meyers. "Over the last 10 years, Seth has resonated with his audience night after night with a sharp monologue and established segments," she stated. "We're so happy to continue this legacy franchise with Seth at the helm and watch him continue to elevate the success of Late Night."

The show has enjoyed critical acclaim, acquiring two Critics Choice Awards, and multiple Emmy and Writers Guild of America Award nominations under Meyers' stewardship. His approach of embracing risk-taking and reinvention has not only kept the show relevant but has also resonated well with its audience, particularly in the evolving landscape of late-night television.

Before his late-night tenure, Meyers was a prominent cast member and head writer for "Saturday Night Live", further explaining the seamless transition and sustained success in his current role. Rumors have swirled about Meyers potentially succeeding Lorne Michaels as the head of "SNL", but with this recent contract renewal, Meyers seems comfortably ensconced in his late-night role for the foreseeable future.

The continuation of "Late Night with Seth Meyers" comes after fellow NBC host Jimmy Fallon has extended his contract for "The Tonight Show" until at least 2026. As Meyers jokes about sticking with an outdated NBCUniversal photo ID from his "SNL" days, his commitment to evolving the show and keeping the content fresh remains evident.

For the audience, this means that Meyers' blend of humor, insightful commentary, and engaging interviews will light up their screens for years to come, promising many more nights of laughter and reflection.