'House of Kardashian' Director Says Kardashians Always Take 'Intentional' Actions

Katie Hindley reveals in a new interview what she learned about the famed family while making the new three-part docuseries which centers on the Calabasas clan.

Oct 9, 2023

AceShowbiz - "House of Kardashian" director Katie Hindley weighs in on the Kardashians in a new interview. Speaking to Variety, Katie talked about the famed clan and shares what she learned while making the new docuseries.

According to Katie, everything that the family does is "intentional." The director told the news outlet, "They're very intelligent, smart women who know what they're doing, is how I would describe them."

"They do things with intent, it's not a mistake. I think it helps them for people to believe that they're famous for being famous," she continued. "That they don't work too hard, that this is just their life and - whoops! - this is what appears on Instagram in the morning."

Katie also addresses Kim Kardashian's 2007 sex tape, which some believe the star herself leaked in a bid for fame. "I think we get pretty close [to figuring out the truth behind the sex tape]," she shared. "I would say we've got as close as possible without Kim and Kris signing off on what they think happened."

"When they first came on to screens [in 2007] their reality show coincided with the economic downturn in the States and in the U.K. and people were looking for light relief," she explained. "[But] they've garnered a lot of loyal fans. I think there are a lot of women in particular who see them as, you know, girl bosses. As women in control of their own fate."

Katie added, "It can't be discounted how much they have achieved on their own, without men to aid them more generally. As a group of women that's quite a rare, if not unique, phenomenon. I don't think there are any other dynasty families that hold that role. For everyone who thinks that [the Kardashians] don't impact them, they have. There will be something that they've done, the selfie that they've taken, the way they've done their makeup - whatever it is - that will have a root in that family. And I think there's a lot to say about that."

In the interview, Katie also comments on Caitlyn Jenner's participation on the docuseries. "I don't think she has an agenda," Katie noted. "I think she cares deeply about her family, and she wants to do right by them."

