'American Idol' Recap: Find Out 3 Singers Advancing to Season 22 Finale

The Semi-Finals episode sees the remaining five contestants, Abi Carter, Triston Harper, Emmy Russell, Jack Blocker and Will Moseley, hit the stage to sing Disney songs with only three of them going to Finals.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - It's a 'Disney Night' on "American Idol". Airing on Sunday, May 12, the Semi-Finals episode kicked off with judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie as well as host Ryan Seacrest singing "You've Got a Friend in Me" from "Toy Story 4". Katy also wowed the audience by dressing as Cinderella.

It's later time for the contestants to start performing. The first singer to hit the stage that night was Abi Carter, who chose to belt out "Part of Your World" from "Little Mermaid". Luke said that Abi embodied the character, while Katy told Abi that she felt incredible watching Abi grow throughout the competition.

Following it up, Triston Harper sang "Almost There" from "The Princess and the Frog". Lionel noticed that Triston looked so comfortable on stage. Katy added, "You're more than almost there, you're there." Luke, meanwhile, commented, "You're just a charmer. It was like watching Frank Sinatra up there."

Emmy Russell, on the other hand, took the stage to sing "The Climb" from "Hannah Montana: The Movie". Katy said the song is "so true" for Emmy and "her miracle is on the way." As for Luke, he pointed out that Emmy attempted to do some notes, which she wouldn't have done at the beginning of this competition, through the song.

Later, Jack Blocker sang "Nobody's Fool" from "Cars 2". Luke likened Jack Fred Astaire for his swag. Lionel even gave Jack a new stage name, "Jack Swagger." Katy added if Jack wins this season of "American Idol", it would be a real Cinderella story.

Will Moseley then rounded the first hour with a performance of "The Ballad of the Lonesome Cowboy" from "Toy Story 4". Lionel commented, "In country, the cracking is believable." Katy thought it was soulful, while Luke thought it was a great song choice.

Emmy later returned to the stage for a second performance, singing "Carried Me With You" from "Onward". Katy said that was the voice she wanted to hear coming out of Emmy "time and time again." Lionel added, "You blew us away tonight."

Triston is next with "Cars" OST "Life is a Highway". Luke said, "Life is a highway, and you're gonna be on a highway in a tour bus soon." Lionel loved watching Triston's mom "dance up a storm" throughout the performance. Katy thought it was one of his best vocals so far.

For her second performance, Abi chose to sing "The Chain" from "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2". Lionel loved the performance and her stage presence, saying, "Way to strike a pose." Katy, meanwhile, said that Abi was "owning it." Luke also applauded Abi's confidence.

Singing "Space Oddity" from "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" was Jack. Katy said that Jack always brought surprises. Meanwhile, Luke called it an interesting song choice. Lionel added, "If you think your mother's proud of you now, wait until that career blossoms."

Rounding out the night, Will sang "Born to Be Wild" from "D3: The Mighty Ducks". Luke loved Will's choice of song, calling it perfect for his voice. Lionel thought it was an "incredible" performance. Meanwhile, Katy said it was the best Will has ever sounded.

It was later time for Ryan to announce three contestants who made it to next week's finale. The Top 3 of season 22 were Will, Abi and Jack, meaning that Emmy and Triston were eliminated.