BAFTA TV Awards 2024: Sarah Lancashire Wins Best Actress Again, 'The Crown' Misses

BBC/Netflix TV

'The Crown' and 'Black Mirror' are snubbed at the British Academy’s prestigious Television Awards with a surprising winner coming from the best international series category.

May 13, 2024

AceShowbiz - The 2024 BAFTA TV Awards had announced its full winners on Sunday night, May 12. At the British Academy's prestigious Television Awards, taking place in London's Royal Festival Hall, Sarah Lanchashire took home one of the top prizes that night.

The actress was awarded with Best Lead Actress for her stunning performance in "Happy Valley" as divorced police officer Catherine Cawood. To win the award, she beat the likes of Bella Ramsey ("The Last of Us"), Sharon Horgan ("Best Interests") and Helena Bonham Carter ("Nolly").

This marked the second time for Sarah to win the same category after she took home the award in 2017. She also won Best Supporting Actress in 2014 for "Last Tango in Halifax".

Back to the 2024 BAFTA Awards, "The Sixth Commandment" actor Timothy Spall was also among the honorees that night. He edged out Brian Cox ("Succession"), Dominic West ("The Crown"), Kane Robinson ("Top Boy"), Paapa Essiedu ("The Lazarus Project") and Steve Coogan ("The Reckoning") to win the Best Lead Actor.

Jasmine Jobson was handed with Best Supporting Actress for her role in gritty British Netflix drama "Top Boy". Not stopping there, "Top Boy" took home the best drama award, beating "The Gold", "Happy Valey" and "Slow Horses". On the other hand, Matthew Macfadyen won Best Supporting Actor thanks to his performance of "Succession".

Notably, "The Crown" and "Black Mirror" were snubbed at this year's event. Another surprise that night was when French ficitonalized biopic "Class Act" won best international show over "Succession" and "The Bear".

Full Winner List of 2024 BAFTA TV Awards