'The Voice' Adds Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble as New Coaches for Season 26

In an exciting turn for NBC's hit singing competition, 'The Voice' is set to welcome renowned figures Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble as the newest members of its coaching panel for the much anticipated 26th season.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Voice", NBC's gem in prime-time entertainment, is once again making headlines with the induction of iconic rapper Snoop Dogg and celebrated crooner Michael Buble into its coaching lineage. As the show gears up for its 26th season, fans are treated to a fresh yet familiar dynamic with these two powerhouse artists joining forces with veterans Gwen Stefani and Reba McEntire.

Previously seen in roles contributing their expertise, Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble are no strangers to The Voice's stage. Snoop graced the show as a Mega Mentor during season 20, leaving a significant mark with his distinctive insights. On the other hand, Michael Buble shared his vocal wisdom back in season 3 as an advisor. Their transitions into full-time coaches speak volumes about their rapport with the show and its contestants.

The announcement, made during NBC's upfront presentation at the iconic Radio City Music Hall in New York, has sparked considerable excitement. The reveal was theatrically preceded by social media teasers from the artists themselves, with Snoop Dogg posting, "Yo hit me @MichaelBuble," creating a buzz amongst fans. The response from Buble, featuring a gif captioned, " 'Sup, homie!" only served to heighten the anticipation for what's to come.

Joining Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble, Gwen Stefani makes a return for her eighth season, while Reba McEntire is back for her third consecutive term. Their combined expertise promises to offer contestants a diverse palette of guidance, possibly setting the stage for one of the most enthralling seasons yet.

Beyond "The Voice", Snoop Dogg continues to expand his collaboration with NBCUniversal, involving contributions to the network's coverage of the Paris Summer Olympics as an official host and developing a life-spanning biopic with Universal Pictures. Meanwhile, Michael Buble, coming off the release of his "Spicy Margarita" single with Jason Derulo, continues to charm the world with his melodious ventures.

As the current season (25) of "The Voice" unfolds, anticipation for the next is already mounting. With Snoop Dogg and Michael Buble stepping into the coaching spotlight, Season 26 promises a blend of charismatic mentorship and groundbreaking musical journeys, setting the stage for another memorable chapter in "The Voice" storied history.