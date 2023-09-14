 

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer

Caitlyn Jenner Dubs Kim Kardashian Calculative in First 'House of Kardashian' Trailer
The former husband of Kris Jenner is among those who will be offering insight into her ex and her brood in the first trailer for the upcoming docu-series about the famed clan.

AceShowbiz - Caitlyn Jenner is ready to spill the tea. The former husband of Kris Jenner is among those who offers insight into her ex and her brood in the first trailer for "House of Kardashian", an upcoming docu-series about the famed clan.

Released on Wednesday, September 13, the trailer sees Caitlyn dubbing Kris' daughter Kim Kardashian a calculative person. "Kimberly calculated from the beginning, 'How do I become famous?' " she said of the SKIMS founder. Kris' longtime family friend Joe Francis then shares, "The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy."

An unnamed female voice later notes that "Kris wanted to be more than just a housewife." Meanwhile, another voiceover thinks that when it comes to the family, most people fall into two camps, wanting to talk about the globally-famous family or thinking "They ruined the world!"

The logline for the explosive docuseries reads, "No other family defines our time or divides opinion like the Kardashians." It continues, "To some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet. To others they are untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale."

Of her involvement on the show, Caitlyn said, "I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world's attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren."

Despite the title, none of the family member has any editorial control over the documentary. Directed by Katie Hindley, "House of Kardashian" is produced by Fremantle's 72 Films ("The Rise of the Murdoch Dynasty") in association with Sky Studios.

"As a filmmaker, you might question what is left to reveal about the Kardashian-Jenners - arguably one of the most famously, overexposed families in Hollywood," said Clare Cameron, executive producer at 72 Films. "Through our interviews with those who have been in the family's orbit since the beginning, we uncover their personal motivations, and explore how a changing culture allowed their influence on women around the world to thrive."

"House of Kardashian" is set to air on October 8 on Sky Documentaries and streaming service Now.

