'Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe' Emerges as Latest Title Change of WandaVision Spinoff

Marvel's whimsical world of magic and mystery continues with its series of title changes as the studio posts the latest alteration on social media before swiftly deleting the announcement.

May 14, 2024

AceShowbiz - The anticipation around Marvel Studios' upcoming project, "Agatha", is swelling with intrigue and excitement. Initially announced as a sequel to the critically lauded "WandaVision", the series has undergone numerous title transformations, reflecting the chaotic essence of its protagonist, Agatha Harkness.

From "Agatha: House of Harkness", "Agatha: Coven of Chaos", "Agatha: Darkhold Diaries", to the most recent, albeit briefly announced, "Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe" which reminded fans of the C.S. Lewis novel "The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe", Marvel's marketing maneuvers continue to befuddle and enthrall fans alike as the announcement was quickly deleted soon after it was posted.

Despite the shroud of mystery enveloping its plot, "Agatha" promises a rendezvous with beloved characters from "WandaVision" and introduces an array of fresh faces, including Aubrey Plaza, Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, and potentially Sacha Baron Cohen as Mephisto. The series is set to revolve around Agatha's quest involving Billy Maximoff, hinting at a densely woven narrative that explores themes of identity, revenge, and the mystical.

Speculation is rife with rumors of the Salem Seven, descendants of witches Agatha (played by Kathryn Hahn) extinguished, seeking retribution. This could paint Agatha in a complex light, navigating both antagonist and protagonist roles.

Among new character revelations, Joe Locke's portrayal of Billy Maximoff has ignited curiosity, with expectations of unveiling his true lineage as the series progresses. Aubrey Plaza's character Rio Vidal emerges as one of Agatha's challengers, alongside a roster of characters like Lilia Calderu, Jennifer Kale, and Alice Wu, suggesting a tale brimming with magical antics and adversaries.

Rumors are flying around about some minor roles, teasing the return of Evan Peters, albeit not as the much-speculated Quicksilver, but in his less celebrated role as Ralph Bohner. This choice has stirred conversations about missed opportunities within the MCU, underscoring Marvel's commitment to its storytelling direction.

Kathryn Hahn's excitement about the project hints at a series that defies expectations, promising a mix of the fantastic and fabulous. With an ensemble cast that excites and a plot that intrigues, "Agatha" is poised to be a mesmerizing addition to Marvel's Disney+ lineup, rumored to premiere this September. This series underscores Marvel's adeptness at weaving complex narratives that captivate and engage, promising a mystical journey through the chaotic life of Agatha Harkness.