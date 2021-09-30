'The Masked Singer' Recap: The Dalmatian Is Revealed to Be a Rapper and KarJenner Ex

FOX TV

The new episode of the hit show marks the first time for singers from the Group B, including the Mallard, the Banana Split, the Queen of Hearts, the Cupcake and the Dalmatian, to hit the stage.

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" returned with a new episode on Wednesday, September 29. The new outing marked the first time for singers from the Group B, including the Mallard, the Banana Split, the Queen of Hearts, the Cupcake and the Dalmatian, to hit the stage in front of judges Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Ken Jeong.

The first performer of the night was the Queen of Hearts, who sang Lady GaGa's "Born This Way". Her clues included a clock set to 11:00, a Tin Man mask as well as a classic-style ghost that float by. Nicole guessed Britney Spears, while Jenny thought the Queen of Hearts might be Fergie (Stacy Ferguson). As for Ken, he named Renee Zellweger.

Later, the Mallard took to the stage to sing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big and Rich. As for his clues, he said, "I may be living the high life, with a best-selling book, a platinum album. But that was not always the case." Robin mentioned Garth Brooks for his guess, while Ken believed the Mallard was Billy Ray Cyrus.

The Cupcake followed it up with a performance of Martha Reeves and The Vandella's "Heatwave". "The vocals and the energy you gave, you were adlibbing, you made it your own, you didn't just stick to the script. That was a very confident performance," Robin raved. Jenny and Robin guessed RuPaul, while Nicole said she could be Roberta Flack or Leslie Jones. Ken thought she could be Tina Turner.

Singing "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams was the Dalmatian. His clue package, which took place in the "Doghouse," featured a grey stuffed cat on a table. Robin guessed Nelly. Jenny suggested he could be Katt Williams with Ken mentioning Reggie Bush.

Duo Banana Split then rounded it out with a performance of "A Million Dreams" by Pink as their clue package took place at a carnival/fair. For the guess, Jenny named Katharine McPhee and David Foster. Robin suggested Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. Meanwhile, Nicole guessed Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

It was then revealed that the Dalmatian was the one who was going to be unmasked. Before that, the judges revealed their final guesses. Robin stayed with his initial guess which was Nelly. Nicole also guessed Nelly. Jenny changed from Steve Harvey to Kevin Hart, while Ken still believed the Dalmation was Reggie Bush. Unfortunately, no one guessed it right because the Dalmatian was rapper Tyga.