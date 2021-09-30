Lil Nas X Decides to End Romance 2 Months After Gushing Over 'the One'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new radio interview, the 'Industry Baby' rapper reveals that he is now single again and is not rushing into another relationship as he enjoys 'floating around right now.'

Sep 30, 2021

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X is single again, two months after gushing about finding "the one." The Grammy Award-winning artist gave an update on his relationship status in an interview with Andy Cohen on SiriusXM's "Andy Cohen Live".

"It sounds like from what I'm reading, that you have found somebody, are you, are you happy? Is there anything you can tell me about it?" Andy asked during the conversation on Wednesday, September 29. "Where did you read that?" Lil Nas asked back.

"I heard you have a boyfriend. I heard you're seeing somebody," Andy explained, to which the "MONTERO (Call My by Your Name)" hitmaker responded, "I was seeing someone. Um, I kind of decided I didn't want to anymore."

The TV host continued to press on the rapper's dating life. "All right. Okay. Well, I have to, I have to, uh, assume that there are thousands of people applying for the job of a Lil Nas X's boyfriend," he said.

But Lil Nas claimed that there's no romance going on in his life right now. "There are definitely a couple of people for sure. A couple of people out there…," he said, before hinting that he's not rushing into another relationship.

"I don't want to ruin anybody's, uh, perception of ['That's What I Want'], but I don't think I want any guy right now," he continued. "Maybe I'm floating around right now. I just want to work on music and every now and then, you know, maybe I'll kiss a guy, every blue moon, you know."

Lil Nas didn't explain the reason why he called it quits with his boyfriend, but this arrives only two months after he revealed that he had found "someone special." He said in an August interview with Variety, "I've had some good boyfriends and some bad ones. A lot of them were emotionally unavailable or had a lot of insecurity and whatnot." He gushed about his then-boyfriend at the time, "I've found someone special now. I think this is the one. I can't explain it - it's just a feeling."