'The Masked Singer' Recap: Mother Nature and Pufferfish Are Unmasked in 'Part 2: Back to School'
In the episode, host Nick Cannon also introduces the 'Take It Off' button, which the judges can use to unmask a contestant when they know for sure who is behind the mask.

  • Sep 24, 2021

AceShowbiz - The Night 2 of "The Masked Singer" season 6 premiere aired on Thursday, September 23. In the Part B of the two-night premiere, Group A returned and was joined by two all-new Wildcard contestants. It kicked off with the revelation of Mother Nature's identity.

Mother Nature was one of two people eliminated in the Part A, joining Octopus. It was revealed that the one behind the Mother Nature mask was Vivica A. Fox. In Night 1 of the season premiere, viewers discovered that Octopus was Dwight Howard.

Later, host Nick Cannon introduced the "Take It Off" button, which the judges can use to unmask a contestant when they know for sure who is behind the mask. The judges will be rewarded with two points if the judges guess correctly. However, they will be punished if they get it wrong.

The first performer that that night was Hamster, singing Roy Orbison's classic "Oh, Pretty Woman". His clues included a postcard from Alcatraz Island which might indicate that he's from San Francisco. Jenny McCarthy guessed Danny DeVito but the Hamster replied, "I'm way f**king taller!" Jenny then changed her guess to Tim Allen or Andy Richter. Ken Jeong named Bill Murray and Brendan Fraser, while Nicole Scherzinger thought he was Jack Black.

Next up was Skunk, who performed James Brown's "It's a Man's Man's Man's World". She got a standing ovation as Robin Thicke said, "In six seasons, I've never got up on my desk like that. You can take pain and passion and turn it into joy and the voice of god. Thank you so much." Ken guessed Lauryn Hill. Robin thought she might be Fantasia Barrino, while Nicole suggested that she might be Janelle Monae.

Pufferfish followed it up with a performance of Dua Lipa's "Levitating". Her clues featured a cardinal bird and a diary. She also mentioned that she didn't grow up being able to watch tv or listening to certain music. The guesses included Nelly Furtado, Vanessa Hudgens and Zoe Saldana.

Later, Bull hit the stage to sing "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. His clues included three cheerleaders which made Jenny think he might be Zac Efron or Kevin Jonas. Ken named Darren Criss and Justin Timberlake. As for Robin, he guessed Rufus Wainwright.

Baby, the second Wild Card contestant, then performed. For his clues, Baby said, "I've got blockbuster hits, award-winning albums, radio play. I ever replaced [Arnold Schwarzenegger] in a film." Ken believed Baby was either Will Smith or Hugh Jackman. Jenny guessed Vin Diesel and Robin suggested Chuck Norris.

Unfortunately, Pufferfish was eliminated that night as she was announced to be the contestant who had the least votes. For the final guesses, Robin stayed with his guess that Pufferfish was Jessica Alba. Jenny changed from Jennifer Lopez to Nelly Furtado. Ken's first impression was Issa Rae, but now he changed his guess to Zoe Saldana. Nicole initially though Pufferfish could be Paula Abdul, but now she believed she was Monica. No one got it correctly because Pufferfish was Toni Braxton!

