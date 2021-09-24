Kash Doll Flaunts Bare Baby Bump While Announcing Pregnancy With First Child

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Single and Happy' hitmaker is 'so overwhelmed with joy' as she shares some nude pregnancy photos while also celebrating her acting debut on 50 Cent's new series 'Black Mafia Family'.

AceShowbiz - Kash Doll has so much to be grateful for these days. The female rapper is celebrating not just one, but two blessings at the same time in a social media post she uploaded on Thursday, September 23.

Making use of her Instagram account, she shared the good news that she is expecting her first child. Along with the announcement, she let out several naked pictures of herself in which she flaunted her bare baby bump with only sheer fabric protecting her modesty.

In the caption, the Detroit femcee expressed her joy as she also celebrated the premiere of 50 Cent's new series "Black Mafia Family" on Starz, which marks her acting debut. "The Lord just keep on blessing me! Look it's a baby in there and today it's the bmf premiere. I'm so overwhelmed with joy," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#divineorder" and "#Godstiming."

Kash, whose real name is Arkeisha Antoinette Knight, was showered with congratulations in the comment section. Model Bernice Burgos wrote, "Aww congratulations baby." Yung Miami simply wrote, "Congrats," while Cardi B added, "Congrats @kashdoll you look so beautiful." Others like Tamar Braxton, Taina Williams, Lira Galore, Coi Leray, Yung Miami, Reginae Carter and Asian Doll a.k.a Asian Da Brat also showed their love to the expecting mom.

Kash has not revealed other details of her baby, including the sex and due date. She has been in a relationship with fellow rapper Tracy T since earlier this year. In May, the latter posted up a video of the two of them getting close to each other while on a boat in what appears to be in Miami.

The "For Everybody" spitter later confirmed their romance by sharing a picture of them on her own Instagram page. "I might as well post my own pics now… Thanks, @theshaderoom #dolcegabbana," she captioned the snap.

On the same day of her pregnancy announcement, Tracy also posted on his Instagram story a clip of Kash dressing up in a black gown while attending "Black Mafia Family" premiere party. "Drinkin her pineapple lati," he wrote over the video.