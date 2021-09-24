Pregnant Kylie Jenner Reasons Why She Is in No Rush to Pick Name for Baby No. 2

Instagram Celebrity

Aside from answering questions about her current pregnancy, the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' stars opens up about the thing she learned about herself when she first became a mother.

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Kylie Jenner is waiting to find out if she's having a boy or a girl before settling on a name.

The beauty and fashion mogul confirmed she's expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott (II) earlier this month (September 2021) and she's in no rush to pick a moniker for the baby.

"We need to find out the gender first, and we decided to wait," Kylie told Vogue magazine in a video shared on Thursday, September 23.

"I just had an ultrasound appointment," she added, explaining her three-year-old daughter can't wait for the birth. "Stormi is very excited to be a big sister."

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also revealed she's excited for her children to "all grow up together" with their cousins, the kids of her sisters Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, and Khloe Kardashian.

Elsewhere in the video, the younger sister of Kendall Jenner was asked by her mother Kris Jenner about the thing she learned about herself when she first became a mother. In response, she simply replied, "Just how much patience I have."

The 24-year-old makeup mogul also shared her thought about the best part about growing up in a big family. "Never a dull moment," she pointed out. She additionally chose the words "loyal", "gracious", "very loving" and "confident" to describe sisters Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and Kendall respectively.

Less than a week earlier, Kylie sparked speculations that she is expecting a baby boy after she posted a picture of her promoting her new baby care line KylieBaby. In a snap posted on Instagram on September 21, she posed with 3-year-old Stormi wearing blue outfit.