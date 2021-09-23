 
 

'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Premiere Features Cliffhanger

'The Masked Singer' Season 6 Premiere Features Cliffhanger
FOX
TV

In the first part of the doubleheader premiere, two contestants from group A are eliminated but only one is unmasked with panelist Ken Jeong making a right guess.

  • Sep 23, 2021

AceShowbiz - "The Masked Singer" is back with a brand new season. The show kicked off its season 6 with double elimination and a twist as five contestants from group A performed in the Wednesday, September 22 episode. Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke are back as the judges.

The first to perform that night was Skunk. Singing "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, they revealed in the clue package that they "relate to the duality" of their black and white costume. They "took a break for a minute to focus on family, but I'm ready to get back out there." The video also showed a vase with the letter "D" that might hint at their diva personality. The panelists' guesses included Anita Baker, Mary J. Blige and Toni Braxton.

Following it up was Octopus with a rendition of "Tutti Frutti" by Little Richard. The eight-legged invertebrate called eight his lucky number in his clue package, which featured alphabet blocks and a golden telephone. "I reached success at a very young age," Octopus said, but that led to their downfall. The judges suggested Octopus could be Dwight Howard, Shaquille O'Neal and Dennis Rodman.

Pufferfish was up next, singing Doja Cat's hit "Say So". The clue package included a disco ball, the Scales of Justice, test tubes, beakers, dry ice and a boomerang. They revealed that they were always ridiculed over their "different" voice, so they "had to learn to stand up for myself." The panelists threw in names like Paula Abdul, Jessica Alba, Issa Rae and Maya Rudolph as possible celebrity under the Pufferfish costume.

Mother Nature performed next, belting out Diana Ross' "I'm Coming Out". Included in the clue package was a photo of season 2 winner Wayne Brady. Mother Nature said, "I've done it all. As season changed, so did I. But there's one thing I never had the chance to do: be a mother. It took me a while to come to terms with it, until I realized the family that I already have." Robin guessed it's Diana's daughter herself Tracee Ellis Ross, while the other judges mentioned comedians Tiffany Haddish, Chelsea Handler and Aisha Tyler.

  See also...

Bull rounded out the performance that night with a cover of Train's "Drops of Jupiter". The bovine animal said they started from growing up in a "small, small town surrounded by cows" to becoming "my own boss - and eventually Hollywood and even Forbes took notice." Also included in the clue package were a map with Cooperstown, season 3's Astronaut (country singer Hunter Hayes) and a stuffed lion. The judges guessed Lance Bass, Brian Littrell, Sisqo and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

After the votes were in, Nick Cannon announced the first two singers to be eliminated were Octopus and Mother Nature. Octopus was unmasked as Los Angeles Lakers player Dwight Howard, which meant Ken scored one with his correct guess. "It was hot in this suit," the 35-year-old athlete said after being unmasked. "The mask weighed like 55 lbs.! I was sweating, smiling and singing."

Meanwhile, fans have to wait for part two of the premiere to find out who Mother Nature is. Also in the episode, two Wildcards will be introduced and go up against Pufferfish, Bull and Skunk.

The identities of the Wildcards are, of course, kept under wraps, but production sources have shared hints of one of Wildcards. The sources tell TMZ that one of these Wildcards made out with Jenny McCarthy in the past.

The next episode of "The Masked Singer" airs Thursday, September 23 at P.M. ET/PT on FOX.

You can share this post!

Jerry Messing Still Battles Partial Paralysis After COVID Fight

Megan Fox and Kourtney Kardashian Fire Up Social Media With New Racy SKIMS Campaign
Related Posts
Nick Lachey Admits His Children Played a Part in Him Joining 'The Masked Singer'

Nick Lachey Admits His Children Played a Part in Him Joining 'The Masked Singer'

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: And the Winner of Season 5 Is...

'The Masked Singer' Finale Recap: And the Winner of Season 5 Is...

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

Omarion: Heavy Yeti Costume Hindered His Moves on 'The Masked Singer'

Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

Jenny McCarthy Scolded Husband Donnie Wahlberg After He's Unveiled as 'The Masked Singer' Contestant

Most Read
Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'
TV

Katherine Heigl Disappointed in Herself for Allowing Her Controversial Exit From 'Grey's Anatomy'

Emmys Producers Still 'Fuming' Over Seth Rogen's COVID Jokes and 'Disrespectful' Scott Frank

Emmys Producers Still 'Fuming' Over Seth Rogen's COVID Jokes and 'Disrespectful' Scott Frank

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

50 Cent Joins #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No People of Color Win Acting Awards

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

'The Voice' Premiere Recap: Singers Offer Stunning Performance on First Night of Blind Auditions

Emmys 2021 Criticized for Lack of Actors of Color Win Despite Nominee Lineup

Emmys 2021 Criticized for Lack of Actors of Color Win Despite Nominee Lineup

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

'Today' Show Hosts Freak Out After a Streaker Runs Past Studio: 'Where Are Your Clothes?'

Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent in #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No Actors of Color Win in Major Categories

Snoop Dogg Joins 50 Cent in #EmmysSoWhite Outrage After No Actors of Color Win in Major Categories

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

JoJo Siwa 'Lost It' After Getting Top Score on 'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere

'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

'DWTS' Season 30 Premiere Recap: Christine Chiu, JoJo Siwa, Matt James and More Hit the Ballroom

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Is as Glamorous as Ever in First Footage of 'Sex and the City' Revival

'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted

'Selling Sunset' Cast Member Tests Positive for Covid, Production Is Halted

Ariana Grande Uncovers Mother's Big Gamble Before She Landed 'Victorious' Role

Ariana Grande Uncovers Mother's Big Gamble Before She Landed 'Victorious' Role

'The Wire' Creator Refuses to Film New Show in Texas as Protest Against New Abortion Law

'The Wire' Creator Refuses to Film New Show in Texas as Protest Against New Abortion Law